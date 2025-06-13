Gilbane Building Launches NextDirect℠ and Appoints Suzanne Bennett as Business Leader

New subsidiary to deliver direct procurement solutions for complex building systems under the leadership of a seasoned supply chain executive

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building, a global leader in construction and facilities management, today announced the launch of NextDirect℠, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on delivering direct procurement strategies for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. This new venture is designed to enhance schedule reliability, cost certainty, and transparency for complex construction projects and supports Gilbane's long-term growth.

Gilbane has appointed Suzanne Bennett as Vice President and Business Leader of NextDirect℠ to lead this strategic initiative. Suzanne brings extensive experience in construction, engineering, and supply chain leadership, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable procurement practices.

"I'm honored to join Gilbane Building and lead the launch of NextDirect℠," said Suzanne Bennett, Vice President and Business Leader, NextDirect℠. "It is thrilling to be part of a forward-thinking organization which is reshaping supply chain engagement and delivering value to clients, partners, and the built environment."

Bennett will focus on scaling and evolving NextDirect℠, building on the strong foundation laid by Gilbane's supply chain management team. NextDirect℠ has already supported several pilot projects and is actively engaged in planning and execution phases for 2025 projects with clients across the advanced manufacturing, science and technology, healthcare, higher education, and justice market sectors.

Key benefits of NextDirect℠ include:

Improved Schedule Reliability: By managing procurement directly and aligning early with project teams, NextDirect℠ helps mitigate delays associated with long-lead equipment and fragmented purchasing processes—supporting on-time project delivery.

Greater Cost Confidence: Clients benefit from transparent pricing and a streamlined procurement model that is cost-neutral at minimum—and often more economical than traditional approaches. This helps reduce budget uncertainty and supports more accurate financial planning.

Informed Decision-Making: Clients retain visibility and control over equipment selection, ensuring alignment with performance standards, brand preferences, and long-term operational goals.

Simplified Procurement Process: NextDirect℠ optimizes the design-assist phase by enabling early product production and reducing the need for third-party intermediaries in the purchasing process. This approach supports competitive bidding based on finalized design documents, simplifies procurement, and fosters stronger partnerships.

NextDirect℠'s process includes early collaboration with project teams, competitive manufacturer bidding, risk-managed contracting, and full lifecycle oversight—from procurement through delivery, installation, and closeout, delivering value to clients in the long-term operations of their facilities.

About Gilbane Building

Gilbane Building is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

