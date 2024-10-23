Gilbane Celebrates Completion of Slate Upper School Project

The Upper School is a continuation of Slate Lower School, which Gilbane delivered in 2018.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State and Local officials joined the Slate School community and representatives from Patriquin Architects and Gilbane Building Company to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of the 24,000-SF Upper School on the Slate School campus.

The new, two-story facility will accommodate up to 90 students in grades 7-12 with inquiry-based educational programming focused on nature conversancy which cultivates creativity, fosters ingenuity, and inspires a deep passion for lifelong learning.

"We are excited to celebrate alongside the Slate School community as we commemorate the completion of this remarkable addition to the Slate School campus," said Eric Cushman, vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane in Connecticut. "Slate has redefined approaches to nurturing creative thinkers and inspiring intellectual curiosity. Gilbane is proud to be their construction partner from the school's inception, along with Patriquin Architects, and to deliver a new learning environment that students and faculty deserve as they matriculate through the upper grade levels" noted Cushman.

Touted as one of the most environmentally friendly schools in the country, sustainable design features at Slate Upper School include:

Optimized Building Orientation: The building is oriented to maximize natural light and solar gain, reducing the need for artificial lighting and heating.

Energy-Efficient Materials: The use of robust wall and roof assemblies helps minimize thermal loads, keeping the building well-insulated and reducing energy consumption.

Low-Carbon Materials: The construction uses low-carbon, healthy materials to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the building.

Natural Ventilation: The design includes features that promote natural ventilation, reducing the reliance on mechanical systems for air circulation.

Integration with Natural Landscape: The building design leverages the site's natural features, ensuring minimal disruption to the existing ecosystem and enhancing the connection between indoor and outdoor learning spaces.

