Gilbane celebrates the completion of Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, MA

The Driscoll School accommodates nearly 800 students.

BROOKLINE, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officials from the Town of Brookline, Select Board, and Brookline Public Schools, alongside school/building committee members, students, faculty, and residents, joined Gilbane Building Company, Jonathan Levi Architects, and Leftfield Project Management to celebrate the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Michael Driscoll School.

The new pre-kindergarten through grade eight school features a radiating floor plan where the educational sub-community wings share the central Learning Commons/Cafeteria atrium with monumental stair, which is a visible collaboration zone. The school accommodates 800 students and nearly 150 faculty and staff.

The facility includes 36 new classrooms, including a media center with attached outdoor terrace, a glass-enclosed maker space and functional lab, as well as music, science, and theater spaces to support the STEAM curriculum.

"Gilbane is truly pleased to deliver this incredible school for the town of Brookline and its youngest learners," said Mike O'Brien, senior vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane in Massachusetts. "Our team built this state-of-the-art school in a tightly settled urban area directly adjacent to the existing school and we're tremendously proud of the outcome."

The fossil fuel free school incorporates an array of sustainability features, including photovoltaic roof arrays, geothermal wells, excellent thermal insulation, high-efficiency heat and hot water systems, low flow fixtures, environmentally friendly materials, and the recycling of demolition and construction waste.

The original Michael Driscoll School will be demolished to accommodate for enhanced playground space and athletic fields.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has 45 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company