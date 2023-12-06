Gilbane Celebrates the Official Topping Out of Slate Upper School Project

The Upper School is a continuation of Slate Lower School, which Gilbane delivered in 2018.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local officials from the State of Connecticut joined the Slate School community and representatives from Patriquin Architects and Gilbane Building Company to celebrate the official topping out of the 25,000-SF Slate Upper School.

Once complete, the new, two-story facility will accommodate up to 90 students in grades seven through 12 with inquiry-based educational programming focused on nature conversancy, which cultivates creativity, fosters ingenuity, and inspires a deep passion for lifelong learning. Learning spaces within the new facility are designed with flexibility in mind; they are open and collaborative, fostering student exploration with natural light and overlooking the campus landscape.

"We're proud to reach this milestone in the construction of Slate's Upper School," said John Hawley, vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane in Connecticut. "We appreciate the hard work of our entire team that has brought us to this point. We look forward to safely completing the project and the future impact the school will have on its students."

Slate School is one of the most environmentally friendly schools in the country, and the Upper School furthers this legacy and commitment; the building orientation and window design allows for solar gain, while robust wall and roof assemblies to minimize thermal loads, and low-carbon, healthy materials contribute to the well-being of building occupants and our environment.

Slate Upper School is slated for completion by August 2024.

