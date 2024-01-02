Gilbane Completes Two New Class A, Mixed-Use Life Sciences Buildings in Massachusetts

Both facilities feature high efficiency building systems and are targeting LEED certifications for sustainability.

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of two Class A, mixed-use, life sciences facilities located just outside of Boston. Both buildings are targeting LEED certification, adding to the emerging biotechnology clusters within their respective areas.

USQ - 10 Prospect Street, Somerville, MA

Located in the heart of Union Square, just steps from the new MBTA station, this LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum building is part of the 17-acre USQ development. Developed by US2 and designed by SGA, 10 Prospect Street features state-of-the-art design, lab-ready infrastructure, flexible and efficient floor plans, and a wide range of on-site amenities for tenants. At 205,00 SF and seven stories, the new facility provides an innovative research and development environment for synergistic collaboration and discoveries, with 60% being utilized for lab space and 40% office environments. A two-story mechanical penthouse supports essential life sciences equipment.

At ground level, approximately 12,000 SF are reserved for future retail, while the seventh-floor features amenity space including a lounge, outdoor deck, and kitchen designed for hosting events. The exterior design celebrates the extensive history of Union Square by featuring materials used in local industries of the 1900s, reminiscent of the former grist mills and brick manufacturing, as well as ink, glass, and copper tubing factories.

Part of the larger USQ master plan and emerging alongside the return of public transit via the new Union Square train station, 10 Prospect Street establishes Somerville as a new sub-cluster of technology and life sciences, and is anticipated to bring more than 500 permanent life-science jobs. JLL is leading leasing inquiries.

250 Arsenal Place – Watertown, MA

The new facility at 250 Arsenal Place in Watertown is a 255,000-SF, Class A structure featuring nine combined office and lab-ready suites. The state-of-the-art building offers robust infrastructure, complimentary on-site amenities, and thoughtfully designed labs for future flexibility, offering the growing life science companies in Watertown with flexible and agile research space, along with access to the area's most prominent biotech leaders.

The step-out, BSL2, R&D lab space includes two research facilities, a cold room, central PH neutralization, reverse osmosis skid, a fuel storage room, and two 16,000-AMP raceways. Tenant amenities include café and coffee bar retail space, a fitness center, shared lobby spaces, and a golf simulator. A full rooftop mechanical penthouse houses AHUs, boilers, chillers, and generators.

LEED Silver features include high efficiency MEP systems to reduce energy consumption and promote cleaner air inside and out with 100 percent outside make-up air and photo voltaic ready roof infrastructure.

"Gilbane is thrilled to deliver these state-of-the-art facilities to benefit the growing life sciences market throughout the Commonwealth," said Justin MacEachern, vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane in Massachusetts. "The Watertown and Somerville communities are transforming into rich sub-clusters of research and innovation, and we're proud to deliver these highly efficient buildings that will play host to groundbreaking research for generations to come."

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company