Gilbane Crosses the Finish Line Delivering Massachusetts's First Dick's House of Sport

The Boston Dick's House of Sport location is the first in New England.

BOSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Against the backdrop of the 128th Boston Marathon, Gilbane Building Company successfully delivered a new Dick's House of Sport on Boylston Street, ushering in the sporting goods chain's first location in New England.

The experiential Dick's House of Sport concept offers the same equipment and athletic apparel as traditional stores, but also provides interactive space where shoppers can find inspiration and practice their skills. Amenities within the House of Sport include an indoor rock-climbing wall to work on strength and balance; a mulit-sport HitTrax cage; a golf center to hone skills and customize gear, and more.

Gilbane's scope of work included the interior fit-out of the 120,000-SF space with selective interior demolition, large structural modifications, a renovation to the existing façade, as well as fire protection, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical upgrades to support the new use of the space.

Attached to the Prudential Center and situated directly on Boylston Street, the project's logistical challenges were complex. Alongside the large renovation scope, the Gilbane team navigated multiple, complicated structural upgrades, managed permitting processes with the City of Boston, and added a clerestory roof that adds natural light to the immersive experience areas, all in a tight, highly trafficked urban location on a very tight schedule.

"Gilbane is so excited to successfully deliver the Dick's House of Sport project as a first-of-its-kind retail experience in the City of Boston," said Justin MacEachern, vice president and business leader for Gilbane in Massachusetts. "This opportunity has been truly unique, and I cannot thank our team enough for their tremendous effort in ensuring the project's on-time completion."

