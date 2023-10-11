Gilbane Delivering Boston's New Retail Destination for DICK'S House of Sport

New location will be the first House of Sport located directly in an urban center.

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is providing construction management services for the DICK'S House of Sport new retail location in Downtown Boston. Once complete, this will be the first House of Sport located directly in an urban center.

Previously home to Lord & Taylor and on the final stretch of the Boston Marathon course, the House of Sport location at 760 Boylston Street will provide athletes with an incredible assortment of products, along with in-store experiences, including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan simulators, and multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer.

Gilbane's scope of work includes the interior fit-out of the 118,000-SF space with selective interior demolition, large structural modifications, and a renovation to the existing façade. Additionally, the project includes fire protection, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical upgrades to support the new usage of the space. The building sits two stories above street grade with a sub-level parking garage; all three levels, including the roof, will be renovated.

"Gilbane is honored to be selected for this exciting new project. The opportunity to build a location like this in Downtown Boston is truly unique," said Mike O'Brien, senior vice president and MA business leader for Gilbane. "Our team is thrilled to be part of Boston's first-of-its-kind retail experience."

The Gilbane team has taken extra precautions regarding safety, as the building is connected to the highly trafficked Prudential Center and is situated directly on one of Boston's busiest streets. Some of the logistical challenges for the project include multiple structural upgrades, the added clerestory roof that will add natural light to the immersive experience, and the tight project schedule.

The project is slated for completion in 2024.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 46 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company