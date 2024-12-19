Gilbane Development Company Breaks Ground on Pique, an Innovative Purpose-Built Student Housing Project in Berkeley, CA

"We focus on efficiency, privacy, and functionality to innovate and meet Berkeley students' needs affordably," said Christian Cerria, Development Director at Gilbane Development Company. "Pique is our first project to offer 100% units with balconies, and split bathrooms for privacy and well-being." Post this

Pique is set to elevate student living with its exceptionally designed unit mix, offering affordable Class A Premium Student Housing (PBSH).

"We are focused on making every inch count with efficiency, privacy, and functionality at the core of the design, driving innovation that caters to the needs of Berkeley students at an affordable price point," said Christian Cerria Development Director at Gilbane Development Company. "Pique is the first student housing project in our portfolio to offer 100% of the units with balconies, bedroom/bathroom parity, bed/vanity parity, and split bathrooms that create an environment promoting privacy and mental well-being."

The remarkable array of amenities is meticulously crafted for Berkeley students, providing an unparalleled blend of luxury and practicality. These include an indoor/outdoor yoga/fitness center, an outdoor study space, a cabana area, and two rooftop decks, one west-facing capturing stunning unobstructed views of the Bay Area for lively socializing while the other east-facing to create distinct spaces for serene contemplations. The project also includes a ground-floor coworking lounge, smart food lockers, private study pods on each floor, and comprehensive bike/scooter storage & charging stations to encourage eco-friendly transportation choices.

Inside the units, students will discover a suite of sophisticated conveniences that cater to their lifestyle needs. Each unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances and in-unit Laundry. Some larger 5- and 6-bedroom units are outfitted with dual washer and dryer sets and double pantries. In-home amenities such as key fob access, vinyl plank floors, stone countertops, flat-screen TVs, functional furniture, and doorbells, ensure a modern and secure living space. The commitment to fostering a connected community is further highlighted by the Community Terrace on Level 3, a specially designed space for relaxation and social engagement, enhancing the communal experience for residents.

"The groundbreaking of Pique marks a significant milestone for Gilbane Development Company and the Berkeley community," said Katy Moore, Director of Leasing at Gilbane Development Company. "This development is not just about meeting the growing demand for student housing; it's about fostering a sense of community and belonging among students and guests. We're committed to creating spaces that not only contribute to the vibrancy of Berkeley's downtown area but also support the well-being and interconnectedness of its people within the community."

UC Berkeley, ranked #1 public university in the US by Forbes, faces a critical shortage of on-campus housing. Gilbane Development Company aims to develop dynamic communities that support students' academic and social needs, contributing to their overall success and well-being.

Pique is scheduled to open for occupancy in Summer 2026. Leasing will begin in the Fall of 2025. Please visit PiqueBerkeley to learn more or to join the VIP list.

About Gilbane Development Company

Gilbane Development Company is the real estate development, financing, and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a 154-year-old family-owned company. With over $8.5 billion in development and more than 25,000 units of housing completed/underway, Gilbane Development Company's projects incorporate every aspect of real estate including: multifamily housing (market rate apartments, student housing, and affordable housing); mixed-used developments; healthcare facilities; K-12 schools; government facilities; and many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/development.

