Gilbane-Flintco Celebrates the Unveiling of Convention District Transformation Project

For almost 40 years, the GRB has been a mainstay in the city's events landscape. The convention center currently hosts more than 30 major conventions, with an additional 200 events annually. The new structure and surrounding spaces are expected to bring in millions of dollars in new revenue to the Houston economy, further solidifying the city as one of the top tourist destinations in the county.

"This is truly a generational opportunity for Houston, an investment that will ignite future development in the areas surrounding us from new hotels and retail to interactive entertainment and much, much more," said Michael Heckman, Houston First President and CEO. "This is about seizing and creating Houston's future."

The project will be divided into phases, starting with an expansion of the current facility. The new 700,000 SF multi-use, multi-level convention center will include ballrooms, conference rooms, display halls, retail spaces, outdoor terraces, and a 100,000 SF plaza. The design pulls inspiration directly from Houston, using similar tones, wood accents, and vegetation in the city's bayou and prairie landscapes.

"Gilbane and Flintco have the opportunity to shape the future of Houston," said Mike Matula, Gilbane project director. "Beyond the revenue it will generate, this project will serve as a bridge, uniting diverse communities and fostering connections across our city. In just a few years, we will witness the emergence of a transformed Houston, one that is more inclusive, vibrant, and interconnected than ever before."

The project was partly made possible by the passing of Senate Bill 1057, introduced by Mayor Whitmire during his time in the state Senate. The GRB will remain open during construction and host conventions and other events. The project's first phase is anticipated to be completed and operational in 2028.

