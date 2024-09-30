Gilbane, Inc. Announces Appointment of Michael Nash to Board of Directors

"Mike Nash's extensive experience in the real estate investment arena will significantly enhance our board as Gilbane continues to grow within the development and construction markets," said Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., chairman of Gilbane, Inc. Post this

"I have great respect for Gilbane's integrity, and share their commitment to building deep, lasting relationships," said Michael Nash. "In our business, integrity and strong relationships are key to being adaptable and managing through emerging opportunities and changing trends. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to further elevate Gilbane's leadership in the construction and development sectors."

At Blackstone, a global leader in real estate investing, Mr. Nash was a member of the real estate, equity, and debt investment committees. He co-founded the firm's real estate credit investment business (BREDS) in 2007 and served as its chairman since 2016. His distinguished career in real estate dates back to 1989, when he held positions at Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclay's Bank, and Merrill Lynch's real estate principal investment group before joining Blackstone in 2007.

Mr. Nash holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from SUNY Albany and a Master of Business Administration from New York University. He currently serves on the Boards of BXMT, an NYSE-listed mortgage REIT, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Truehold, a privately held single family for rent investment business. He is also senior advisor to Townlane and Madison Capital, privately held real estate investment firms. Nash is involved with Spark Youth, Melanoma Research Foundation, and God's Love We Deliver among other charitable organizations.

Gilbane's board of directors continuously evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the skills, experience, and diverse perspectives necessary to drive growth and opportunity for Gilbane, Inc. and its primary entities, Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company.

About Gilbane, Inc.

Gilbane, Inc., headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the largest privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the industry. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family. Concentrating in diverse markets throughout North America and international strategic locations, Gilbane has more than 45 offices around the world. Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company are the primary entities under Gilbane, Inc.

