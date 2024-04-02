Gilbane, Inc. Announces Appointment of William F. McKeon to Board of Directors

"I am excited to collaborate with my fellow board members to further elevate Gilbane's leadership as a world-class builder and developer and grow opportunities for the company in the life sciences industry and beyond," said Bill McKeon. Post this

"Bill's leadership and tremendous depth of expertise will significantly enhance our board as Gilbane continues to expand within the healthcare and life sciences sectors," said Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., chairman and CEO of Gilbane, Inc. "We are fortunate to have such a dynamic, forward-thinking leader join our board. Gilbane will undoubtedly benefit from Bill's unparalleled knowledge as we plan for future growth."

"I am honored to join Gilbane's board and look forward to sharing my experiences from my years as a leader and innovator in the life sciences industry," said Bill McKeon. "I am excited to collaborate with my fellow board members to further elevate Gilbane's leadership as a world-class builder and developer and grow opportunities for the company in the life sciences industry and beyond."

Prior to joining TMC, McKeon held multiple executive positions with several prestigious organizations, including DuPont, Stanford University Medical Center, U.S. Oncology, and served as President and CEO in Shanghai China (MicroPort Medical Co.) in London, UK (Cellnovo Inc.). Notably, he has been twice awarded the Smithsonian Award in Medicine for advancing real-time reporting of cardiac testing to physicians and matching cancer patients to clinical trials.

McKeon holds a Bachelor of Science in legal studies from Roger Williams University and earned a master's degree from the University of San Francisco – School of Management.

Gilbane's board of directors continuously evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the skills, experience, and diverse perspectives necessary to drive growth and opportunity for Gilbane, Inc. and its primary entities, Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company.

About Gilbane, Inc.

Gilbane, Inc., headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the largest privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the industry. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family. Concentrating in diverse markets throughout North America and international strategic locations, Gilbane has more than 45 offices around the world. Gilbane Building Company and Gilbane Development Company are the primary entities under Gilbane, Inc.



