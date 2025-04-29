Gilbane Joins Goucher College to Break Ground on the New Judy C. Lewent '70 Science Center

The Lewent Science Center will feature advanced laboratories and flexible teaching spaces, promoting collaboration and efficiency.

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building joined Goucher College on April 24, 2025, for a groundbreaking celebration to commemorate the start of construction for The Judy C. Lewent '70 Science Center, Goucher College's new signature science facility. The groundbreaking celebration – held at the current Hoffberger Science building and future site of the expanded Lewent Science Center – featured remarks from Aruna Miller, Maryland Lieutenant Governor; Ben Cardin, former U.S. Senator; and Kent Devereaux, Goucher College President, among others.

Gilbane was selected to provide preconstruction and construction management at-risk services for the new Lewent Science Center, designed by EwingCole. This sleek, 44,000 square-foot annex to the Hoffberger Science building will feature advanced laboratories and flexible teaching spaces, promoting collaboration and efficiency. With its bright, open design and cutting-edge infrastructure, the center aims to support the scientific discoveries of today and the future. The project is set to be completed in 2027.

"The Lewent Science Center at Goucher College will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration and discovery," said Kent Devereaux, Goucher College President. "The Lewent Science Center will be home to interdisciplinary research, with faculty and students working closely together, leading to new discoveries, and launching meaningful careers for our students in medicine and the sciences."

"This project has been a vision for the College for a long time," said Brian Malanchuk, business leader for Gilbane in Maryland. "Our partnership to get to this moment has been marked by collaborative innovation and a shared commitment to excellence. We're excited to use our expertise as the country's top education facilities builder to deliver a building that will transform STEM education and research capabilities while creating an inspiring space where the next generation of scientists can thrive."

Gilbane brings extensive experience to this project, having recently delivered similar projects for Towson University, Howard Community College, and the Community College of Baltimore County. The firm is also currently working with other leading state institutions, including Morgan State University and Johns Hopkins University, on projects that will provide much-needed infrastructure to their campuses. At the core of these projects lies a strong partnership with institutional stakeholders, collaborative problem-solving throughout the design and construction phases, and a commitment to finding innovative solutions that meet each institution's specific needs. With Gilbane's proven track record of completing complex academic projects, Gilbane has established itself as a trusted partner for Maryland's higher education institutions seeking to enhance their campus infrastructure and advance their educational missions.

About Gilbane Building

Gilbane Building is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About Goucher College

Named one of the best national liberal arts colleges, most innovative colleges, and best colleges for study abroad by U.S. News & World Report, Goucher College inspires global changemakers and provides the academic and career experience that helps students become who they are meant to be. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, Goucher believes in the power of global education and makes it possible for 100% of its students to study abroad as part of their undergraduate education. With a range of in-demand programs and small class sizes, the core curriculum equips students to collaboratively address complex problems, successfully navigate a global economy, and tackle humanity's most pressing issues. For more information, please visit http://www.goucher.edu.

Media Contact

Rebecca Moyer, Gilbane Building, 7033127276, [email protected], www.gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company