Gilbane, USC, and Partners Break Ground on Innovative New School of Medicine at USC Health Sciences Campus in Columbia

"Gilbane is honored to partner with the University of South Carolina in delivering this transformative project, and excited that its construction phase has commenced as scheduled," said John Keegan, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Development Company. Post this

"Gilbane is honored to partner with the University of South Carolina in delivering this transformative project, and excited that its construction phase has commenced as scheduled," said John Keegan, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Development Company. "USC's new Health Sciences Campus, a dynamic addition to the City of Columbia's BullStreet District, represents a bold step forward in redefining healthcare education and research, supporting USC's mission while meeting the needs of the state and local communities. We're grateful for the robust stakeholder input that has been instrumental in helping inform the planning and design of this remarkable project, setting the stage for exceptional outcomes."

Brian Steed, vice president and South Carolina Business Leader for Gilbane Building Company said, "This is an exciting step forward in the realization of the vision for University of South Carolina's new Health Sciences campus. This innovative project will result in a prestigious facility that will benefit the entire state of South Carolina by creating jobs and educating the state's future medical professionals. We're proud to be part of advancing the future of healthcare for South Carolina."

"This project represents a pivotal moment for USC and our dedication to shaping the future of healthcare education and research," said USC President Michael Amiridis. "As the first phase of our Health Sciences Campus, this facility will drive innovation, attract top-tier medical students and faculty, and strengthen healthcare outcomes for South Carolina."

USC's new School of Medicine Columbia is an ambitious public-private partnership initiative that will develop a modern, state-of-the-art facility, focusing on timely and cost-effective delivery while fostering innovation and collaboration in biomedical education and research. The team has been connecting with stakeholders and engaging the broader community to foster a collaborative approach that will create a positive impact on the community and help achieve a shared vision.

"It is so gratifying to look back on the high energy, fast-paced design process," reflects BOUDREAUX president Heather Mitchell. "This is a highly complex and sophisticated team. I am thankful for each member's commitment and the collaborative support from the University and Hughes Development. The dedication and team spirit has fueled the high-caliber design worthy of this landmark project."

Gilbane leads the planning, design, development, and construction of the project. Other key project members include BOUDREAUX as lead architect in collaboration with design architect SLAM Collaborative, construction manager Cummings, construction manager and minority business Brownstone Construction Group, and development consultant and minority- and women-owned business Restoration 52.

By leveraging a P3, it is expected to result in the most efficient, cost-effective, and successful project completion, aiming to redefine medical education and contribute to the advancement of health sciences research collaboration in the region. Through shared resources, innovative design, and a commitment to excellence, the School of Medicine at the University of South Carolina aspires to become a model for future academic and health sciences research collaborations.

For more information about USC's Health Sciences Campus and its impact on the future of medical education, visit [schealthsciencescampus.com](https://schealthsciencescampus.com).

About Gilbane

Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company with a more than 150-year history, is one of the oldest and largest family-owned construction, investment, and real estate development firms in the world. Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing, and ownership arm of Gilbane, providing a full slate of real estate development and property management services. Gilbane Building Company is a full-service construction services firm providing preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, and design-build services on some of the nation's most complex projects.

Gilbane's Public Private Partnership Group has delivered or has underway more than $4.4 billion in P3 projects for healthcare, higher education, K-12 schools, and federal/state/municipal clients. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

About the University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina is a globally recognized, high-impact research university committed to a superior student experience and dedicated to innovation in learning, research and community engagement. Founded in 1801, the university is a top-tier Carnegie Foundation research institution offering more than 350 academic degree programs, including distinguished programs in engineering, law, medicine, nursing, public health and the arts. More than 50,000 students are enrolled at one of 20 locations throughout the state, including the research campus in Columbia. With the nation's top first-year experience among public universities, best public honors college and 60 nationally ranked academic programs — including top-ranked programs in international business — the university is helping to build healthier, more educated communities in South Carolina and around the world.

Media Contact

Nicole Carreiro, Gilbane, 4012094600, [email protected], gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane