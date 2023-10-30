Gilbane Wins Top Honors at Prestigious P3 Awards Recognizing Work in Public-Private Partnerships

"It's meaningful to have our leading-edge P3 approach and our broader social and sustainability goals recognized for their impact and value," said Paul J. Choquette, III, Regional President and P3 Leader, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"Gilbane's public-private partnership team is thrilled to have our work within the P3 space earn top recognition," noted Russell Broderick, Executive Vice President and P3 Leader, Gilbane Development Company. "Our P3 team is honored to deliver critical social infrastructure projects that are making tremendous impacts in communities across the country."

The 2023 P3 Award recognition for Gilbane included:

Environment, Social and Governance of the Year

For this category, the judges look at how the entrant's ESG policies benefit stakeholders, operators, end-users, and the wider community. Gilbane is committed to applying a lens of driving positive impact on people and planet through all of its projects. Recognizing the significant impact that the built environment contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions, Gilbane believes building sustainably is a critical social responsibility.

Best Education and Higher Education Project – Eastern Michigan University

This category is for all education and higher education P3 projects, rather than individual organizations. In partnership with Gilbane Development, Eastern Michigan University launched a $212 million that includes renovating 2,463 beds and adding 700 new beds with two new residence halls, and a 50-year energy infrastructure partnership that earmarks $50 million for energy conservation measures and immediate infrastructure improvements.

Best Social Infrastructure Project – William H. Gray III 30th Street Station Redevelopment

This category is for all Social Infrastructure P3 projects such as housing, prisons, courts, student and military accommodation, stadiums and convention centers, education projects and healthcare projects, rather than individual organizations within the Americas.

Gilbane Building Company was selected as part of the Plenary Infrastructure Philadelphia (PIP) consortium to modernize and renovate Amtrak's William H. Gray III 30th Street Station. The PIP consortium will design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the station improvements for the next 50 years as part of a public-private partnership (P3) agreement.

The panel of judges for this competition includes an impressive list of 23 international senior executives from the fields of education, finance, insurance, and construction. The winners of this year's P3 Awards were announced on October 26th in a ceremony in New York City.

