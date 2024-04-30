Gildred Companies Announces Brook Logan as Chief Operating Officer

"We are thrilled to name Brook Logan Chief Operating Officer. Brook's strategic vision, dedication, and successful leadership during key transitions demonstrate her exceptional capabilities. We look forward to her continued contributions in this expanded role," said Tom Gildred, Chair of the Board. Post this

Throughout her career, Logan has served in executive leadership roles in both Fortune 500 companies and start-up businesses. Before joining Gildred Companies, she served as the CFO in the establishment, growth, and eventual sale of Emerald Textiles, a prominent commercial healthcare laundry operator based in San Diego. From its inception as a startup in 2010, she contributed significantly to building and scaling the company and helping to transform it into the leading player in the Southern California market. In July 2018, Emerald Textiles was sold in one of the industry's most significant transactions.

Before her time at Emerald, Logan held pivotal accounting and management positions at Lilly, contributing her expertise to various key roles. Earlier in her career, she was with SGX Pharmaceuticals, assisting in the company's successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) before its acquisition by Eli Lilly. She began her career in Ernst & Young's tax department.

In her role as COO, Logan will leverage her experience to lead the team, optimize operational processes, and oversee the company's financial direction. Logan will oversee the Accounting and Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Property Management, Investments, and Marketing functions. This promotion reflects confidence in Logan's ability to drive efficiency and contribute to the company's continued success.

"We are thrilled to name Brook Logan Chief Operating Officer. Brook's strategic vision, dedication, and successful leadership during key transitions demonstrate her exceptional capabilities. We look forward to her continued contributions in this expanded role," said Tom Gildred, Chair of the Board.

"I am very proud to work for the Gildred family, and I appreciate the opportunity to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Together with the team, I look forward to achieving new milestones and even greater successes in the future. Here's to the exciting journey ahead," said Logan.

A native San Diegan, Logan holds both bachelor's and master's degrees from San Diego State University.

About The Gildred Companies

Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California including a portfolio of industrial and business parks, new developments in real estate and renewable power, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Kendall, Gildred Companies, 1 6192326361, [email protected], www.gildredco.com

SOURCE Gildred Companies