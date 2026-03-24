Gildred Companies Announces Promotion of Brook Logan to Chief Executive Officer

"Today marks a significant milestone for Gildred Companies as we announce Brook Logan as our Chief Executive Officer," said Tom Gildred. "Brook brings disciplined financial leadership, operational depth, and a strategic vision that positions our company for continued success and long-term growth." Post this

"Today marks a significant milestone for Gildred Companies as we announce Brook Logan as our Chief Executive Officer," said Tom Gildred, Chair of the Board. "Brook brings disciplined financial leadership, operational depth, and a strategic vision that positions our company for continued success and long-term growth. We are confident Brook will lead Gildred Companies with distinction in this next chapter."

In her new role, Logan will oversee the company's strategic direction, enterprise operations, and continued expansion across its diversified portfolio that includes industrial, roll-up door and flex-use properties. Her leadership will advance Gildred's core mission of creating value through thoughtful real estate stewardship and strategic investment opportunities throughout Southern California and beyond.

A native of San Diego, Logan holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree from San Diego State University and is a licensed CPA. Before joining Gildred Companies, she served in senior financial and operational leadership roles across both Fortune 500 corporations and growth-stage enterprises. Her experience includes contributing to the growth and successful sale of Emerald Textiles and holding key roles at Eli Lilly and Ernst & Young.

"I am honored to lead Gildred Companies and build upon the strong foundation established over nearly a century," said Logan. "Our team has remarkable talent and a clear vision for innovation. We remain focused on disciplined growth, thoughtful capital deployment, and delivering well-maintained industrial and commercial spaces that support the evolving needs of our tenants and business community."

About Gildred Companies.

Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today, Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California, including a portfolio of industrial and business parks, new real estate and renewable power developments, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Kendall, Gildred Companies, 1 8584145855, [email protected]

SOURCE Gildred Companies