Gildred Companies Announces William Miller's Promotion to Portfolio Property Manager

William brings deep experience from his previous role as Senior Property Manager with NewMark Merrill Companies, managing a large portfolio of single and multiple-tenant retail and industrial properties. Before that, he worked in the government sector as Asset Manager for the Unified Port of San Diego. He managed ground-leased properties including hotels, marinas, boatyards, restaurants, and mixed-use retail centers.

"We are pleased to announce William Miller's promotion," said Brook Logan Chief Operating Officer. "William's attention to detail, extensive experience, and affable manner are valuable skills that have led to his success with the company. I look forward to his continued success leading the team and overseeing our portfolio."

A native San Diegan, Miller holds his bachelor's degree from the University of San Diego in Accounting, as well as his real estate license.

About The Gildred Companies

Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California including a portfolio of industrial and business parks, new developments in real estate and renewable power, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.

