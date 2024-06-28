Gildred Companies Launches New Internship Program Focused on Cultivating Future Leaders

"Our goal is twofold: to help the next generation of business leaders, just as our mentors helped us, and to provide a comprehensive learning experience that will serve as a strong foundation for their future careers" said Brook Logan, COO. Post this

Kevin Johnson, a business finance major at San Diego State University, joined our internship program to help with accounts payable, accounts receivable and reporting. He just finished his Junior year at SDSU where he is the President of the Cycling Club. He is also a member of the SDSU Real Estate Society and the Finance and Investment Society.

Will Miller is attending Mesa College and will transfer to SDSU next Spring. He is studying business Real Estate and is working toward his Bachelor of Science. He is interning with our property management team gaining exposure to property operations, tenant relations and maintenance coordination.

Both positions offer a unique opportunity to be part of a dynamic and diversified organization.

"We are excited to create this opportunity for young professionals eager to learn and grow," said Brook Logan, Chief Operating Officer of Gildred Companies. "Our goal is twofold: to help the next generation of business leaders, just as our mentors helped us, and to provide a comprehensive learning experience that will serve as a strong foundation for their future careers. By doing so, we believe we are not only nurturing these interns but also strengthening the business community in Southern California."

About Gildred Companies

Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today, Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California, including a portfolio of industrial and business parks, new real estate and renewable power developments, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.

Media Contact

