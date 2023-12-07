Gilead Sciences Partners with the ISPE Foundation to Provide Grants to 93 Students and Recent Graduates

The ISPE Foundation, with support from like-minded organizations such as Gilead Sciences, champions programs that create opportunity, diversity, and success within the global pharmaceutical industry.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), in partnership with the ISPE Foundation and through the generous support of Gilead Sciences, provided 93 students and recent graduates with grants to attend the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The grant recipients who attended the annual industry-focused conference hailed from 12 countries, 33 universities, and 31 companies.

In a post-conference survey, 100 percent of grant recipients said they successfully expanded their professional network throughout the conference, and 98 percent found the educational sessions to be highly beneficial. Without the financial support afforded through the grant program, 96 percent of recipients expressed that attending the conference would have been an unattainable dream.

"Supporting ongoing education for the leaders of tomorrow is essential to our mission of creating an engaged and inspired workforce of the future. Embracing broader access to educational opportunities is not just a goal – it's the key that unlocks innovation, ingenuity, and a world where everyone has equal access to shape the future of engineering," said Joydeep Ganguly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations with Gilead Sciences.

Grant recipients attended educational sessions, built relationships through networking events, and tapped into additional career-enhancing opportunities such as an onsite Career Center and the 2023 ISPE International Emerging Leader Hackathon, in which 26 grant recipients participated.

"ISPE is grateful to have a robust international community of nearly 22,000 members driving technology innovation from early development through product licensure. Our membership is leading the way in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry," said Thomas Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "Gilead's generous support enabled dozens of students and recent graduates to join the thousands of industry professionals who participated in our 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo -- fueling meaningful connections, sparking innovative approaches, and helping to move the industry forward."

View the full list of grant recipients here. For more on the ISPE Foundation, visit https://ispefoundation.org.

About the ISPE Foundation

The ISPE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ISPE International, is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that supports ISPE's interests across the globe. Its mission statement

is fueling global health equity by fostering access to knowledge and nurturing diverse talent. The ISPE Foundation is supported by an International Board of Directors and a global staff of association professionals and advisers under the leadership of Board Chair Dr. Antonio Moreira and ISPE's President & CEO, Thomas Hartman. As an indication of their level of commitment, 100% of Board Members have contributed donations to support Foundation initiatives. Funded by the generosity of our donors, the Foundation champions programs that create opportunity, diversity, and success within the global pharmaceutical industry.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative® to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the U.S. South. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

