Gilgal Medical Expands National Footprint with New Warehouses in California and Texas to Close Industry Delivery Gap

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilgal Medical, a trusted provider of home medical equipment, announced today its aggressive national expansion with the opening of two new strategic warehouse facilities in California and Texas. This bold move is part of the company's commitment to solve one of the healthcare industry's most persistent problems: delayed delivery of critical medical supplies.

Operating from its headquarters at 915 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL, Gilgal Medical is positioning itself to become the gold standard in home medical supply distribution across North America. The company's mission is clear: same-day or next-day delivery of essential medical equipment and supplies directly to patients, hospitals, and nursing homes.

"There's a growing demand for faster access to vital medical products—especially feeding supplies, incontinence products, ostomy care, and catheter supplies," said Sainty Chacko, General Manager of Gilgal Medical. "Too often, patients are left waiting for days or even weeks. We're committed to changing that."

By bridging the delivery gap in the medical supply industry, Gilgal Medical ensures that patients receive their supplies when they need them most. The new distribution hubs in California and Texas will drastically reduce shipping times and improve fulfillment capabilities nationwide.

This expansion is more than logistical—it represents Gilgal Medical's ambition to be the most reliable and responsive medical supply partner in the industry. Hospitals, care facilities, and patients alike can trust Gilgal Medical to deliver essential health products quickly, accurately, and with exceptional service.

With this move, Gilgal Medical solidifies its position as one of North America's leading distributors of home medical supplies.

