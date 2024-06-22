Gilgal Medical Supplies Expands into Multiple Cities in Florida to Address the Absence of Durable Medical Equipment Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilgal Medical Supplies, a leading provider of high-quality medical equipment and supplies, is proud to announce its expansion into multiple cities across Florida. This strategic growth aims to address the critical need for durable medical equipment (DME) providers in the region, ensuring that residents have access to essential healthcare products and services.

Effective immediately, Gilgal Medical Supplies will establish new locations in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Jacksonville. This expansion is a response to the growing demand for reliable DME providers in Florida, where many communities have faced challenges in accessing the medical supplies they need.

"We recognize the significant gap in the availability of durable medical equipment in Florida, and we are committed to filling that void," said Sainty Chacko, CEO of Gilgal Medical Supplies. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our customers by providing dependable and affordable medical supplies. Expanding into these key cities allows us to better serve the healthcare needs of Floridians." Now Customers with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance can get their supplies through Gilgal Medical instead of buying them.

The new Florida locations will offer:

A Comprehensive Range of Products: An extensive inventory of medical supplies, from basic first-aid items to advanced medical equipment, ensuring that all healthcare needs are met.

Personalized Customer Service: Expert staff trained to assist customers in selecting the right products for their specific needs, ensuring a personalized and supportive shopping experience.

Enhanced Accessibility: Conveniently located stores with ample parking and accessible facilities to accommodate all customers.

Robust Online Ordering and Delivery: Improved e-commerce capabilities for easy online shopping and efficient home delivery services, providing convenience and reliability.

Gilgal Medical Supplies is dedicated to supporting the healthcare community by providing products that enhance patient care and improve health outcomes. The expansion into Florida is part of the company's broader strategy to grow its footprint and ensure that high-quality medical supplies are accessible to a wider audience.

In celebration of the expansion, Gilgal Medical Supplies will be hosting grand opening events at each new location, featuring product demonstrations, special promotions, and opportunities to meet the team. Details about these events will be announced soon.

For more information about Gilgal Medical Supplies and its new Florida locations, please visit [website] or contact [PR Contact Name] at [phone number] or [email address].

About Gilgal Medical Supplies:

Gilgal Medical Supplies is a trusted provider of medical equipment and supplies, dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and healthcare providers. With a commitment to excellence, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Gilgal Medical Supplies offers a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

