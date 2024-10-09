Gilgal Medical Supplies Mobilizes for Hurricane Milton: Opens Emergency Command Centers to Deliver Critical Medical Supplies

Gilgal Medical Supplies prepares for Hurricane Milton. Post this

"We understand the importance of continuity of care, especially during extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton. Our team is fully equipped and prepared to deliver the necessary medical supplies to those who need them most," said Thomas Chacko, COO of Gilgal Medical Supplies.

For real-time updates, requests for medical supplies, or assistance, contact the Gilgal Medical Supplies Emergency Command Center at 407-484-0032. The team will be on standby 24/7 throughout the hurricane response effort.

About Gilgal Medical Supplies:

Gilgal Medical Supplies is a trusted leader in providing quality medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities and patients across Florida. Committed to serving communities in times of crisis, Gilgal specializes in emergency response logistics, ensuring that essential healthcare needs are met during natural disasters.

THOMAS CHACKO

COO

Gilgal Medical Supplies

Phone: 407-484-0032

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gilgalmedical.com

