Gilgal Medical Supplies Mobilizes for Hurricane Milton: Opens Emergency Command Centers to Deliver Critical Medical Supplies

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the imminent threat posed by Hurricane Milton, Gilgal Medical Supplies is taking swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations in the storm's projected path. As part of its comprehensive disaster preparedness plan, the company has activated multiple emergency command centers and is ready to distribute essential medical supplies to hospitals, nursing homes, and patient homes throughout the region.
Gilgal Medical Supplies' Command Centers will coordinate the immediate delivery of vital emergency medical equipment and supplies, including oxygen tanks, dialysis machines, wound care products, and other life-sustaining resources. These will be dispatched to healthcare facilities and directly to patients in need, ensuring no one is left without critical support during and after the storm.
"We understand the importance of continuity of care, especially during extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton. Our team is fully equipped and prepared to deliver the necessary medical supplies to those who need them most," said Thomas Chacko, COO of Gilgal Medical Supplies.
For real-time updates, requests for medical supplies, or assistance, contact the Gilgal Medical Supplies Emergency Command Center at 407-484-0032. The team will be on standby 24/7 throughout the hurricane response effort.
About Gilgal Medical Supplies:
Gilgal Medical Supplies is a trusted leader in providing quality medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities and patients across Florida. Committed to serving communities in times of crisis, Gilgal specializes in emergency response logistics, ensuring that essential healthcare needs are met during natural disasters.
For media inquiries, please contact:
THOMAS CHACKO
COO
Gilgal Medical Supplies
Phone: 407-484-0032
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gilgalmedical.com
