Gilsbar Establishes New Scholarship Program for Children or Grandchildren of Employees

COVINGTON, La., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2024, Gilsbar instituted the GOAL Scholarship Award: Granting Opportunities for Achievement and Learning fund to provide financial support for the educational and enrichment needs of children or grandchildren of Gilsbar employees.
Scholarship funds are rewarded to cover expenses for tuition and fees, books, and developmental opportunities. Distributed by the Northshore Community Foundation, a one-time scholarship of $1,000 is rewarded to a recipient in one of the three age categories: Pre-K to 5th grade (ages 4 to 12), 6th to 12th grade (ages 13 to 18), and College/Undergraduate/Technical (ages 19 to 25).
"The GOAL Scholarship is a new way for Gilsbar to give back to employees for all the hard work and dedication they've contributed to the company over the last 60-plus years and beyond," said Keslie Smith, Human Resources Manager.
This year's GOAL Scholarship Award recipients are the daughter of Melissa Goss and the son of Marlene Campos-Cannon. An independent Scholarship Advisory Committee, established by the Northshore Community Foundation, determines those selected to receive scholarship funds.
About Gilsbar
Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.
