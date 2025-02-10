Gilsbar Expands Its Affinity Group Market Presence with Strategic Business Acquisition

Gilsbar, a leading business insurance solutions and benefit management services provider, announces its acquisition of Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC (ResolutionRe). It is a strategic move by Gilsbar to expand its portfolio amongst affinity groups in key states within its target market portfolio.

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilsbar, a leading business insurance solutions and benefit management services provider, announces its acquisition of Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC (ResolutionRe). It is a strategic move by Gilsbar to expand its portfolio amongst affinity groups in key states within its target market portfolio.

The integration of ResolutionRe into Gilsbar offers the company a unique opportunity to grow and succeed in serving these new clients with a broad range of service options by leveraging industry-leading experience and market relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome these Affinity Groups to the Gilsbar family," said Rachel Welch, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Gilsbar has a rich history of providing insurance services to affinity groups. Partnering with ResolutionRe presents a wonderful opportunity for two like-minded businesses to combine their strengths and expertise, all aimed at delivering innovative solutions, technology, and coverage options to groups of connected individuals."

Gilsbar remains committed to maintaining high standards of service and support throughout the transition, with no disruption to clients or partners.

