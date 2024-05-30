Gilsbar to Grow Its Presence Within the Architects and Engineering Market

Gilsbar adds additional resources to its existing Architects and Engineers (A&E) Liability insurance offerings to enhance the current program and meet the needs of a growing market.
COVINGTON, La., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilsbar adds additional resources to its existing Architects and Engineers (A&E) Liability insurance offerings to enhance the current program and meet the needs of a growing market. Initially, Gilsbar intends to expand the program in key target areas including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and its home state of Louisiana, with additional territorial expansion planned in the coming years.
The company is nationally recognized within Professional Liability markets and plans to extend that same level of trust and expertise to architect and engineering professionals in these new territories.
"While our A&E program has been part of Gilsbar's lines of service for a while now, we knew we could offer these professionals more," said Steve Lang, Business Development Director for Gilsbar. "Since our inception, we've become established within the market as the leading option for lawyers and accountants' professional liability insurance, and we wanted to offer that same level of care and dedication to those within the architect and engineering professions."
For more information about the Gilsbar A&E liability program, visit https://www.gilsbar.com/architects-and-engineers.
About Gilsbar
Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration. For more information, visit http://www.Gilsbar.com
Media Contact
Rachel Welch, Gilsbar, 985-871-1860, [email protected], www.gilsbar.com
