Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Announces Recognition of 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP (GRGB) has announced that several attorneys from their team have been recognized as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, by Super Lawyer Magazine.

The ten individuals receiving the prestigious Super Lawyers distinction include Thomas Brown, Raymond Dall'Osto, Franklyn Gimbel, Joshua Gimbel, Kathryn Keppel, Patrick Knight, Jason Luczak and Denis Regan. "We do our best to assure that all clients receive focused, professional attention to their needs. To be recognized for our service and come to the attention of others in the legal community, is indeed a high honor," notes GRGB Founding Partner, Franklyn Gimbel.

In addition to the Super Lawyers designation, Megan Drury, Jaclyn Kallie, Nicole Masnica, Adam Schleis, and Max Stephenson were recognized as Rising Stars. These designated Super Lawyers and Rising Stars represent 80% of our GRGB attorneys who received recognition for their stellar abilities in the Wisconsin legal community.

The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than five (5) percent of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations as well as careful analysis from an attorney-led research team. "Receiving the Super Lawyer designation is especially meaningful because it represents the opinions of our peers within the community. It is a great reminder of the oath we each took as young lawyers to uphold the law and act in the best interest of our clients," Gimbel concludes.

Adding to the distinction of Super Lawyers, a number of the attorneys at GRGB have also been recognized as "Best Lawyers" and "Ones to Watch".

About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Serving Wisconsin since 1968, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP has earned the respect of the public and the legal community. The firm is known for their tradition of honesty and integrity as well as the ability to achieve positive results in cases ranging from complex civil litigation, white collar crime investigations, serious accidents and injury cases, and federal and state criminal matters. The firm's attorneys are recognized for their passion for the Constitution, the law and the rights of their clients. The firm and many of its attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, by Law & Politics, and are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Firm attorneys have served as Presidents of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bar Association, as well as chaired State Bar sections and divisions, serve on section boards and on the State Bar Board of Governors. Additionally, several firm attorneys have Fellowships in the American College of Trial Lawyers. For more information on Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, visit the law firm's website at http://www.grgblaw.com/.

