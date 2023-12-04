Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Welcomes Attorney Eric Schanowski to Their Criminal Defense Group

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP (GRGB) is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Eric Schanowski to the firm's criminal defense team.
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP (GRGB) is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Eric Schanowski to the firm's criminal defense team. Eric graduated from Northwestern School of Law in 2018 and the University of Michigan in 2014.
While in law school, Eric was the Online Managing Editor for the Northwestern University Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Society. He also participated in the Juvenile Justice and Civil Rights Litigation clinics, where he focused on juvenile delinquency cases and prisoners' appellate rights. He also did more than 100 hours of volunteer work, primarily through mentoring underprivileged youth in Chicago.
After graduation and prior to joining the firm, Eric worked as a prosecutor at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and as an employment litigator. Attorney Schanowski is admitted to practice in Wisconsin.
"We are excited to add Eric to our criminal team. He comes to GRGB with vast trial experience in Chicago as a prosecutor, an excellent educational background and will surely develop into a stand-out trial lawyer in Wisconsin," states GRGB Partner, Jason Luczak.
About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Serving Wisconsin Since 1968, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has earned a position of admiration in the legal community. The firm is known for its tradition of honesty and integrity, as well as the ability to achieve positive results in cases ranging from complex civil litigation to white collar crime investigations. GRGB has earned respect for passionate representation of the client's rights. The firm has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America and has been named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, by Law & Politics. GRGB attorneys have served as Presidents of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bar Association as well as Chairmen of sections and divisions. Additionally, its attorneys have been named Fellows in the American College of Trial Lawyers (an honor bestowed on less than five percent of U.S. trial lawyers), and recognition as some of Milwaukee Magazine's Best Lawyers. For more information on GRGB and its lawyers, please visit http://www.grgblaw.com.
