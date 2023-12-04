Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Welcomes Attorney Eric Schanowski to Their Criminal Defense Group

We are excited to add Eric to our criminal team. He comes to GRGB with vast trial experience in Chicago as a prosecutor, an excellent educational background and will surely develop into a stand-out trial lawyer in Wisconsin. Post this

After graduation and prior to joining the firm, Eric worked as a prosecutor at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and as an employment litigator. Attorney Schanowski is admitted to practice in Wisconsin.

"We are excited to add Eric to our criminal team. He comes to GRGB with vast trial experience in Chicago as a prosecutor, an excellent educational background and will surely develop into a stand-out trial lawyer in Wisconsin," states GRGB Partner, Jason Luczak.

