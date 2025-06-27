Gina Anderson, COO & CNO, Named Leading Lady by Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

Today, Jackson Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Anderson was recognized as a 2025 Leading Lady Award Winner by the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) alongside six additional outstanding women leaders. Leading Lady nominees are selected for their demonstration as a positive influence on girls in our community.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Jackson Hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Anderson was recognized as a 2025 Leading Lady Award Winner by the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) alongside six additional outstanding women leaders. Leading Lady nominees are selected for their demonstration as a positive influence on girls in our community.

"Gina is a true leader, and she does so with heart," said Ron Dreskin, Jackson Hospital Chief Executive Officer. "She provided unshakable leadership during one of the hospital's most challenging periods of bankruptcy and restructuring. She stepped up during a time of significant transition, guiding the organization forward with integrity and strength. I am proud to call her a colleague, and proud of all her accomplishments."

Anderson has made it her mission to foster an environment of support, mentorship, and opportunity. She attributes much of her own success to the strong mentors in her early career and now is passionate about paying it forward through formal and informal mentorship efforts.

"I am humbled to be surrounded by such an accomplished group of women," Anderson said. "Thank you to the Girl Scouts for this recognition — coaching and mentoring is my favorite part of my job and I wholeheartedly believe investing in girls today is key to ensuring our future leaders' success."

The Leading Ladies Awards Brunch celebrates women making a positive impact in their professional lives and communities, in addition to serving as a fundraiser for girls' leadership programming throughout Southern Alabama. In addition to Anderson, this year GSSA recognized six more outstanding women: Vanessa Li-Davis, Lab Leader at Novelis; Amerika Blair, Innovation Team Director at Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation; Sue H. Beasley, Town Clerk, Town of Petrey; Jennifer Hall, Regional Workforce Director for the Alabama Community College System; Pam Mashburn, Founder & President of exploreMedia; and Coretta Boykin, President of Reid State Technical College.

GSSA is a volunteer-based organization whose mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. They serve more than 5,000 girls and adult volunteers in 30 counties across southern Alabama, building leadership skills in all girls regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, or religion.

Jackson Hospital ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care, including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's care, as well as 24-hour emergency care in Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. They are focused on delivering superior, patient-centered, cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.

