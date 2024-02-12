Gina DeSantis Ceramics Launches The Palo Santo Collection, Dinnerware for Purifying Spaces With Elegance and Charm

"Palo Santo, or holy wood, embodies the essence of purity that I wanted to depict in these new pieces, a combination of cool and warm colors to remove negativity from home spaces," said DeSantis. "I envisioned calm surroundings when handcrafting the collection, where people find peace and serenity." Post this

The one-of-a-kind offerings, all microwave and dishwasher-safe, vary slightly and show the marks of their unique nature. Salt is a cool off-white that shows spiraling marks and undulations, while moss is a thicker glaze with fewer marks of the maker.

DeSantis has mastered transforming clay into heirlooms that bring beauty to homes and dining tables worldwide. She's been a potter since the age of 19.

"As I often say, we are the objects we leave behind," added DeSantis. "For me, it's always been a labor of love. I hope my functional design brings joy to others who share these ideals of handcrafted home decor."

DeSantis is the lead creator behind her brand, Gina DeSantis Ceramics. She began her ceramic studies at her local community college and, by 2006, earned her MFA from Kent State University. Her work can be seen in Uncommon Goods, Anthropologie, McGee & Co, Shoppe Amber Interiors, the Sundance catalog and over 400 retailers nationwide.

Pieces in The Palo Santo Collection begin at $45 and include a serving platter, dinner plate, side plate, soup bowl, a mug and cappuccino cup. For more information, visit http://www.ginadesantisceramics.com.

About Gina DeSantis Ceramics:

Elevate your home with the pizzazz of ceramic dinnerware and enchanting home decor thoughtfully designed to coordinate seamlessly with your lifestyle. Gina DeSantis Ceramics is the place for well-crafted treasures for your home and dining table. Proudly made in the USA, these handcrafted wares are microwave and dishwasher-safe, ensuring beauty and practicality – where artistry meets functionality!

