Giordano's of Kissimmee has upgraded its Club Gio rewards app with new summer savings features. Win weekly gas card giveaways and enjoy pizza discounts tied to real-time gas prices, making it a top recommendation for anyone searching for the best takeout pizza near Disney World and Central Florida.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giordano's of Kissimmee makes meal choices easier this summer for quick pizza pickup in the Orlando-Disney area with the rollout of its Club Gio Summer Savings program. The Club Gio app offers two new member perks each week through Labor Day, with a weekly chance to win a $100 gas card and a pizza discount equal to the average per-gallon price of regular unleaded gas.

What Does the Club Gio Summer Savings Program Offer?

Club Gio Summer Savings gives members two ways to save each week through Labor Day. Every Monday, a new $100 gas card giveaway opens for qualifying Club Gio members who enter via the app, with a winner announced that day.

Members also receive a weekly pizza discount equal to the City of Chicago's current average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas, applied to any qualifying order of $15 or more that includes at least one pizza and is charged to a linked credit card.

For guests planning a quick pizza pickup in the Orlando-Disney area, Club Gio members earn one point per $1 spent, receive personalized offers and can redeem rewards on future purchases after linking a payment card.

Where Can Guests Find Some of the Best Takeout Pizza Near Disney World?

The Kissimmee restaurant, located at 7866 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, is minutes from the Walt Disney World theme parks and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant also features a full dining room and bar with beer, wine and cocktails, giving guests the option to dine in before or after visiting nearby attractions.

Guests searching for pizza places near them in Disney Springs and the surrounding attractions can order carryout with collection in roughly 45-60 minutes or choose delivery to nearby hotels, resorts and vacation homes. Orders can be placed directly through the Gio app, making it easy to customize meals, save favorite orders and earn rewards on eligible purchases.

The restaurant's signature dish is its stuffed deep-dish pizza. The double-crusted Chicago-style specialty is built from the bottom up with a flaky base crust, toppings, proprietary Wisconsin mozzarella shredded fresh in-house daily and a thin top crust, all finished with sauce made from California tomatoes grown in Mendocino County. Thin-crust and tavern-style pizzas, both cut into Chicago-style squares, are also available for those who prefer a lighter option.

About Giordano's

Founded in Chicago in 1974, Giordano's has grown to 70 locations across multiple states, including the ever-popular Kissimmee location in Florida, which serves dine-in guests, carryout and direct delivery daily. A full menu is available through the Gio app or when using online ordering. Upload the Gio app in four easy steps before visiting Disney locations in Florida to ensure meal times are covered.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Giordano's of Kissimmee, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://giordanos.com/

SOURCE Giordano's of Kissimmee