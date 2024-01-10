Girl Scouts of Northern California Kicks Off 2024 Cookie Season January 29 through March 17

During this special season, Girl Scouts gain key life skills like financial literacy, teamwork, public speaking, and decision-making through the cookie entrepreneurship program, fostering lasting confidence for their future. Post this

Girls Scouts of Northern California is one of the largest councils in the country, offering unique outdoor experiences, civic engagement, entrepreneurship opportunities, skill-building, leadership, and fun. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the cookie program are used locally and provide critical funds for girls' access to affordable programming, the outdoors, camp and program centers, STEM, financial aid, and volunteer support services. Girl Scouts and their troops depend on these funds to support their community service efforts.

This year, over 16,000 Girl Scouts in Northern California will participate in the cookie entrepreneurship program with the goal of selling $4.3M packages of cookies.

"I am thrilled to kick off another exciting cookie season and to support our cookie entrepreneurs in having a fun and successful year," said Bri Seoane, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. "Each year, these budding entrepreneurs impress us with their dedication to achieving their goals and supporting local initiatives. Through this program, they contribute to their communities and gain invaluable life and business skills that will serve them for a lifetime. I am immensely proud of each and every participant!"

During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls acquire essential life skills, including money management, team building, public speaking, and decision-making. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges. Ultimately, this entrepreneurship program serves as a vital stepping stone, equipping girls and gender-expansive youth with lifelong skills, and instilling a deep sense of confidence that they carry into the future.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies

Starting January 29, consumers can source Girl Scout cookies online via digital cookie stores at ilovecookies.org and have their favorite cookies delivered straight to their home or anywhere in the country, or find the closest Girl Scout booth for in-person cookie sales starting February 11 at select businesses and neighborhoods in Northern California communities until March 17.

About Girl Scouts of Northern California The mission of Girl Scouts of Northern California is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. As one of the largest councils in the country, Girl Scouts of Northern California serves a diverse membership of over 24,000 youth and over 21,000 adult volunteers in a 19-county area that stretches from Gilroy to the Oregon border. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org.

