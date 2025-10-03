Girls Inc. Appoints Five New Members to Board of Directors

Sean Costello, Ashli Fragomeni, Sayo Kamara, Julie Overbeck, and Alan Ratliff join Girls Inc. Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Inc., the longest-running girls' leadership organization, proudly announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. Each brings exceptional operational expertise, and personal values that align with Girls Inc.'s mission, including a commitment to advancing opportunities for young people. Board members include:

Sean Costello has more than 30 years of financial markets experience in the U.S. and Europe across investment banking, equity research and UHNW/ Global Family office private banking. Costello worked in senior roles at firms including Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays; and founded Participant Capital in 2013 as a global merchant bank working with many of the world's largest family offices and other long-term institutional investors. In addition to Girls Inc., Costello sits on the board of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce which is the largest business organization in the world.

Ashli Fragomeni is the Chief Executive Officer of Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region. A champion for youth development and human services prior to joining Girls Inc., Fragomeni spent more than a decade working with YMCA. Fragomeni has been recognized for her contributions to the community, having received the 2024 YWCA NENY Youth Empowerment Award and being named a 2024 Albany Business Review 40 Under 40 honoree. Her goals for Girls Inc. include expanding its service area to ensure that all girls and communities recognize the organization as a valuable resource.

Sayo Kamara is an Associate Director on the commercial leasing team at The Durst Organization, where he plays a key role in advancing leasing strategy, tenant engagement, and market visibility across a portfolio of Manhattan office and retail assets – including 825 Third Avenue and One World Trade Center. Prior to joining Durst, Kamara held leasing roles at Cushman and Wakefield and Colliers. Throughout his career Kamara has been recognized by Crain's New York Business, Business Insider, Commercial Observer, and CREi for his leadership and industry impact and currently serves as Chairman of the Young Men's/Women's Real Estate Association (YM/WREA), founded in 1948, where he became the organization's first African American board member and later its first African American Chairman. A champion for youth having served as the Co-President of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club's Junior Board. Kamara believes like real estate, Girls Inc. is about creating spaces where people can thrive. That connection and his own mentorship experience influenced his desire to ensure the new generation has access and belief to write their own story.

Julie Overbeck is the Managing Partner of Basset Capital, a family investment firm. She is the former president of Remington Seeds LLC, one of the largest third-party seed producers in the world. Prior to joining Remington Seeds, Julie had a 17-year career with Eli Lilly with multiple roles in general management, finance and business development. A longtime supporter of Girls Inc., Overbeck was a founding board member of Girls Inc. of Chicago and served on the Girls Inc. Board from 2014 to 2022. Overbeck brings deep experience in corporate leadership and governance, along with a strong commitment to advancing opportunities for girls.

Alan Ratliff is a Partner and co-owner of StoneTurn Group, an international business consultancy with 15 offices worldwide. Ratliff has more than 30 years of experience as an economics and accounting expert. Prior to joining StoneTurn as its first lateral partner, Ratliff began his career in public accounting and law. Inspired by the outstanding women who mentored him throughout his life, Ratliff is a champion for girls, having served as a Board Chair of Girls Inc. of Greater Houston where he was the inaugural recipient of the organization's "He's in Her Corner" Award for allyship in 2022. His community leadership has also been recognized by the Mayor and Houston City Council, who twice proclaimed "Alan Ratliff Day" in his honor.

"These leaders not only excel in their respective fields but also embody the values of Girls Inc.—boldness, allyship, and the belief that every girl deserves the opportunity to thrive," said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, President & CEO of Girls Inc. "Their leadership will help us expand our reach and ensure more girls have the support and opportunities they need to discover their strengths and lead with confidence."

Together, these new directors represent an ideal combination of professional expertise and personal dedication to building the new generation of leaders. As members of the Board of Directors, they will help guide Girls Inc. in advancing its mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold. These new members join the previously announced new chair of the Board of Directors of Girls Inc., and accomplished screenwriter, television producer, and co-founder of Fake Empire, Stephanie Savage.

To learn more about Girls Inc. and for the complete list of board members, visit www.girlsinc.org.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Velez, Girls Inc., 1 212.269.4630, [email protected], www.girlsinc.org

SOURCE Girls Inc.