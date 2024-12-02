Girls Inc. Awarded $15M by Lilly Endowment Inc. in Support of Character Development

Grant will ensure that young people mature into engaged, responsible and caring adults through the intentional development of a range of positive character traits.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded $15M to Girls Inc. to invest in character development, a cause that is vital to the future of our country. The Girls Inc. Network is uniquely qualified to play a critical role in advancing this work, which will ensure that young people mature into engaged, responsible and caring adults through the intentional development of a range of positive character traits.

The grant will fund staff training to attract, develop, and retain the best professional staff in the youth development sector and create research-informed resources and programming for the 114,000 girls Girls Inc. serves annually. Programming will help participants tap into their inherent curiosity, critical thinking, honesty, courage, compassion, and leadership, among other skills integral to personal growth and crucial for working collaboratively across differences and thriving in a variety of environments.

"Every day, our staff help nurture traits like emotional intelligence, empathy, and bravery —qualities that form the foundation of leadership and help girls connect more deeply with their sense of self and purpose," said Girls Inc. President & CEO Dr. Stephanie J. Hull. "With its 160-year history of leadership development expertise, Girls Inc. is well positioned to advance this initiative and expand our work. We look forward to doing so alongside our fellow grantees. Together, we will build a new generation of exemplary leaders who will move our communities forward."

The new character development effort is being funded through Character Development Through Youth Programs, a Lilly Endowment initiative designed to help youth-serving organizations create, test, implement and sustain strategies that support character development in the young people they serve in chapters and affiliates throughout the nation. Girls Inc. is one of eight organizations being funded through the initiative.

Girls Inc. is honored to join a distinguished group of grantees in the youth services sector whose work will be supported by Lilly Endowment. These awards reflect Lilly Endowment's long-standing dedication to the healthy development of young people and the success of the communities that support them.

To learn more about Lilly Endowment's vision for character development as well as about the other grantees, click here.

