Girls Inc. Celebrates 160 Years of Girls Leadership with Girls Inc. Together Hosted by Emmy Award Winner Tamron Hall

51 Girls Inc. Affiliates Across the United States & Canada joined First-Ever Network Wide Fundraiser Featuring Appearances by Quinta Brunson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ariana DeBose, and more. Public Fundraiser Extends Through May 16.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 9, the longest-running girls' leadership organization, Girls Inc., hosted its first-ever network-wide fundraiser to celebrate its 160th anniversary. Founded in 1864, Girls Inc. currently serves 114,000 girls across the U.S. and Canada through 75 affiliates. The star-studded, virtual event was hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host Tamron Hall and featured appearances from Emmy Award Winner Quinta Brunson; Academy Award Winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph; television star Lucy Hale; Academy Award Winning actress Ariana DeBose; Actress, Host, Custom Car Builder Emelia Hartford, Television Host & Producer Kamie Crawford; Actress Anastacia McCleskey, currently starring in the Broadway musical SUFFS; Roslyn Giles, News Anchor, Columbus, GA; Stephanie Savage, Founder, Fake Empire; and many more.

"For 160 years, Girls Inc. has been guided by a singular purpose: to equip girls with the support and skills to meet the challenges of the day and thrive," said Girls Inc. President and CEO Dr. Stephanie J. Hull. "I'm proud to see us come together as a Network and with our supporters to celebrate our shared values and the inherent strength of every girl."

The event brought together 51 Affiliates from across the Girls Inc. Network, and their supporters to raise critical funds to support the expansion of current programs and launch new initiatives that meet the evolving needs of girls and young women.

"Participating in Girls Inc.'s 160th anniversary celebration is a profound privilege that fills me with joy and optimism," said Tamron Hall, host of the Girls Inc.'s Anniversary event and host of the 'Tamron Hall' show. "Each moment we invest in girls' growth, we are contributing to a world that values and uplifts every girl and building a foundation of equality and opportunity. Congratulations to Girls Inc. on this anniversary and thank you for nurturing the strength, intelligence, and dreams of our girls who will undoubtedly shape the future."

Since its inception, Girls Inc. has been at the forefront of providing educational programming, mentorship, and resources to hundreds of thousands of girls across the United States and Canada. The organization's enduring commitment has fostered environments where girls can learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to thrive.

A recording of the event is available at GirlsIncTogether.org where individuals can continue to contribute to the fundraiser until May 16.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

