Girls Inc. Celebrates 160th Anniversary of Girl Leaders at Los Angeles Luncheon

Girls Inc. National Los Angeles Luncheon celebrates leaders who inspire girls. Honorees include Kaley Cuoco, Nicole David, Melinda Hsu, and Tara Duncan.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VPre-eminent girls' leadership organization, Girls Inc., is celebrating 160 years of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold at its annual National Luncheon in Los Angeles. Held at the Beverly Wilshire on Nov. 13, the event recognizes inspirational women leaders who are role models for girls. The event also celebrates the stories of Girls Inc. participants whose lives have been transformed by the Girls Inc. Experience—a combination of mentoring, pro-girl environments, and evidence-based programming that together is proven to deliver positive outcomes in the lives of girls.

"This year's honorees are extraordinary leaders, mentors, and storytellers," said Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. President & CEO."They have used their success to inspire and uplift others—they shine a bright light and they set a powerful example, ensuring that the next generation of girls has a model for dreaming big, and achieving big dreams."

2024 honorees include:

Kaley Cuoco - Actress, Producer, and Activist

Kaley Cuoco, celebrated for her roles in hit series like The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory, has not only brought powerful performances to the screen but also uses her influence to support meaningful causes. Beyond her award-winning acting, Kaley is an executive producer who advocates for authentic storytelling through her production company, Yes, Norman Productions. Named after her beloved rescue dog, Yes, Norman reflects her commitment to creating impactful content that brings to life strong, multidimensional characters. A social conscious animal activist, Cuoco created Oh Norman, an eco-friendly pet product company that supports animal rescue. In addition, Cuoco is involved in charities such as EBMRF and The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

Nicole David- Consultant, Producer - Champion For Girls

Nicole David is a long-time friend of Girls Inc. and a champion for girls. She was one of the very first female talent agents in Hollywood, paving the way for generations to come. With a career spanning over 40 years, Nicole created some of the major culture shifts in America, putting underrepresented and diverse talent at the forefront of mainstream entertainment. Representing everyone from Whitney Houston to Rihanna, Emma Thompson to Keke Palmer, Zhang Ziyi to Patrick Swayze, Julie Andrews to Willow and Jaden Smith, Nicole's roster ran deep.

She co-founded Triad, a very successful boutique agency that was later sold to William Morris. Signing Starbucks to WME, she ushered in some of the first branded deals and created an immersion of entertainment with everyday companies.

She consults for Starbucks, the Schultz Family Foundation, Girls Inc., and others. She spearheaded the Girls Inc. Alumnae Video series that has profiled women like Sheryl Sandberg, Mickey Guyton, Nina Shaw, and more. Her strongest suit is that she constantly tries to reinvent herself and add value to the world.

Tara Duncan -President, Onyx Collective

In her first year at The Walt Disney Company, Tara Duncan spearheaded the formation of Onyx Collective, a premium content brand focused on elevating artists of color and underrepresented voices, that delivers quality scripted and non-fiction stories to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ around the world. Onyx's debut project, Summer of Soul, won numerous accolades, including the Academy Award. Onyx followed this success with the Emmy-award winning docuseries The 1619 Project, Peabody award-winning documentary Aftershock, scripted drama Reasonable Doubt and comedy series UnPrisoned.

Onyx Collective's roster of prolific creative partners includes Ryan Coogler, Destin Daniel Cretton, Prentice Penny, Manolo Caro and Yara Shahidi among others.

Under her prior leadership at Freeform, Cruel Summer debuted as the network's most-watched series ever, and a breakout hit on Hulu.

Through her production company, tetravision, she executive produced Hair Tales, The Other Black Girl, and Under The Bridge.

Before joining Disney, Duncan was one of the first creative executives at Netflix, where her slate included hits Orange Is The New Black and Narcos. She also developed series with Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, Lily Wachowski and Justin Simien. Duncan started her career as an assistant at Section Eight. She is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University.

Melinda Hsu - Writer, Showrunner, and Director

Melinda Hsu is a TV writer, producer, and director who was the showrunner of Nancy Drew, as well as the showrunner/co-creator of Tom Swift. Her TV credits include Lost, The Vampire Diaries, The Gifted, Falling Skies, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Medium, among others. For her work on Lost, she was nominated for an Emmy and a Writers' Guild Award. She is an alum of the Warner Bros. TV Drama Writers' Workshop as well as an alum of, selection committee member of, and presenter for the Writers Guild Showrunner Training Program.

In addition to being active with Girls Inc., she supports emerging talent by mentoring writers through the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), Mentors Matter, and Unlock Her Potential, and serves on the Executive Board of the Sarah Jones Film Foundation, which advocates for set safety through awareness and accountability. She's also on the Board of Directors of the Writers Guild of America West, where she'll help design and launch a Leadership Training Program for television writers in order to foster humane work environments.

She has been a staff member of nonprofits serving adult refugees and people living with HIV/AIDS. Her podcast, and upcoming book, Lead With Kindness, provide business strategies to change workplace cultures in Hollywood and beyond.

Luncheon honorees are paired with Girls Inc. participants who share stories of how the Girls Inc. Experience supported them in meeting challenges and achieving their academic and personal goals.

The event raises funds to support Girls Inc.'s direct service and advocacy work.

Luncheon Co-Chair, Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, is a long-time supporter of Girls Inc. and the newly appointed National Board Chair. She is joined by Ali Woodruff, Senior Creative Development Executive at Apple TV+.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc.equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

