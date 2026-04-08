Girls Inc. Collaborates with The Coca-Cola Company to Help Build a New Generation of Leaders Through Sports and Career Pathways

Girls Inc. collaborates with The Coca-Cola Company on initiative that supports sports and career pathways

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Inc., the longest-running and premier girls' leadership organization, is proud to announce a new collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company in North America, aimed at inspiring young leaders through sports and career pathways. Inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26TM, Coca-Cola is supporting community groups across the country, helping the new generation of leaders unlock their potential with skills that support professional development and economic growth.

Through this initiative, Girls Inc. participants across 12 Affiliates will participate in the new Coca-Cola Future Careers Academy, a career development experience that gives youth a front-row seat to careers in and around sports. Led by industry leaders, the program shows students how their love for sports can grow into real career opportunities. It includes opportunities to be certified as a soccer referee and additional real-world experiences, including a chance to attend and participate in the highly anticipated upcoming international soccer games as a match flag bearer. Participating Affiliates include:

Girls Inc. of Alameda County, California

Girls Inc. of Boston & Lynn, Massachusetts

Girls Inc. of Delaware

Girls Inc. of Metro Dallas; Greater Houston and Tarrant County, Texas

Girls Inc. of Miami, Florida

Girls Inc. of Long Island, New York

Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, Georgia

Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Girls Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, Oregon

"We are honored to work alongside Coca-Cola to deliver meaningful professional development opportunities for girls," said Girls Inc. President and CEO Dr. Stephanie J. Hull. "By partnering with Coca-Cola, we are equipping girls with tangible skills that translate to real jobs—while also giving them unforgettable experiences tied to this iconic global moment. Together we are helping girls build confidence, leadership, and practical workplace skills that will serve them long after the final match."

Coca-Cola's support reflects its broader mission to empower local economies and inspire the next generation through targeted investments in communities, colleges, and youth leadership programs. By focusing on economic mobility, access, and community-driven opportunity, Coca-Cola is building a legacy of connection that extends beyond the tournament.

"We live by our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference and through experiences like Coca‑Cola FC Academy, we're investing in the skills, confidence, and career pathways that help young people succeed, while supporting organizations that uplift communities," said Alba Baylin, Vice President of Stakeholder and Social Impact Management at The Coca‑Cola Company, North America. "Whether it's on the soccer field or off it, we believe our role goes far beyond delivering refreshing beverages and are committed to creating a lasting impact that empowers and benefits the places we serve."

The collaboration on Coca-Cola FC Academy will continue through 2026, with community events and youth-led initiatives that align with Coca-Cola's values of connection, equity, and shared success. To follow our journey visit Girls Inc. on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and girlsinc.org.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

Media Contact

Liz Velez, Girls Inc., 1 212.269.4630, [email protected], www.girlsinc.org

SOURCE Girls Inc.