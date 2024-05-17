Girls Inc. of NYC will honor Annette Bening at annual gala

Girls Inc. of New York City, which provides life-transforming programs for more than 10,000 girls and young women across NYC, will host its annual Lifting Girls Up Gala and College Shower on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Cipriani (25 Broadway) in New York's Financial District. Celebrating Girls Inc. of NYC's 25th anniversary, the gala will recognize financial sector leaders Donna Vieira of Sallie Mae, Doris Meister of Wilmington Trust Company, and Priscilla Sims Brown of Amalgamated Bank as well as Academy Award Nominated Actress Annette Bening (Nyad, Apples Never Fall) for their work to advance gender equity in their industries. Girls Inc. of NYC will also present college scholarships and gifts to 25 high school seniors as part of its College Shower, a milestone event to celebrate their outstanding achievements.
NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Inc. of New York City, which provides life-transforming programs for more than 10,000 girls and young women across NYC, will host its annual Lifting Girls Up Gala and College Shower on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Cipriani (25 Broadway) in New York's Financial District. Celebrating Girls Inc. of NYC's 25th anniversary, the gala will recognize leaders in the financial sector as well as Academy Award Nominated Actress Annette Bening (Nyad, Apples Never Fall) for their work to advance gender equity in their industries. Girls Inc. of NYC will also present college scholarships and gifts to 25 high school seniors as part of its College Shower, a milestone event to celebrate their outstanding achievements.
Celebrating its 25th year, Girls Inc. of New York City has helped tens of thousands of girls from under-resourced communities navigate gender, economic, and social barriers. More than 98% are admitted to college and about 90% stay in and graduate college. Proceeds from the gala will support Girls Inc. of NYC's newly launched growth campaign, "Build Her Capital," funding critical programs for teens in mental health, financial literacy, STEM, healthy sexuality, and college readiness and retention.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Strong, Smart, & Bold Luminary Award from Girls Inc. of New York City. Investing in girls and young women is key to building a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous society. Girls Inc. of NYC's life transforming programs help girls navigate the challenges of adolescence and young adulthood, including gender identity and sexuality, providing the power for all girls to thrive," said Annette Bening, Academy Award Nominated Actress and Activist.
Aligning with Girls Inc. of NYC's mission to inspire girls and young women to be strong, smart and bold, 2024 honorees also include Donna Vieira, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sallie Mae; Doris P. Meister, Chairman and CEO of Wilmington Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, N.A.; and Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank. More biographical information about each of the honorees is available here: girlsincnyc.org/gala2024/honorees-bios
"As an immigrant to this country, I navigated my own unique higher education journey with grit and determination, so the Girls Inc. of NYC mission resonates deeply with me," said Donna Vieira, Executive Vice President for education solutions company, Sallie Mae. "I'm honored to be recognized but even more so, I'm thrilled that we are able to pay it forward to help our future female trailblazers access and complete higher education."
"I am honored to chair the 25th Anniversary year Lifting Girls Up Gala!" said Janice Ellig, CEO of executive search firm Ellig Group and Girls Inc. of NYC Board Member and 2024 Gala Chair. "It's not just a celebration, it's a testament to the resilience, strength, and boundless potential of every talented young woman. Dedicated to championing gender equality, we stand on the shoulders of those who have paved the way and will continue shattering ceilings for young women to achieve their dreams. Celebrating 25 years of transformation and milestones, we know the best is yet to come."
For more information about the 2024 Lifting Girls Up Gala, please visit: girlsincnyc.org/gala2024
Lily Chang, Girls Inc. of NYC, 1 (212) 531-7620 402, [email protected], girlsincnyc.org
