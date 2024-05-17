Girls Inc. of NYC will honor Annette Bening at annual gala

"I am deeply honored to receive the Strong, Smart, & Bold Luminary Award from Girls Inc. of New York City. Investing in girls and young women is key to building a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous society," said Annette Bening, Academy Award Nominated Actress and Activist. Post this

"I am deeply honored to receive the Strong, Smart, & Bold Luminary Award from Girls Inc. of New York City. Investing in girls and young women is key to building a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous society. Girls Inc. of NYC's life transforming programs help girls navigate the challenges of adolescence and young adulthood, including gender identity and sexuality, providing the power for all girls to thrive," said Annette Bening, Academy Award Nominated Actress and Activist.

Aligning with Girls Inc. of NYC's mission to inspire girls and young women to be strong, smart and bold, 2024 honorees also include Donna Vieira, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sallie Mae; Doris P. Meister, Chairman and CEO of Wilmington Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, N.A.; and Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank. More biographical information about each of the honorees is available here: girlsincnyc.org/gala2024/honorees-bios

"As an immigrant to this country, I navigated my own unique higher education journey with grit and determination, so the Girls Inc. of NYC mission resonates deeply with me," said Donna Vieira, Executive Vice President for education solutions company, Sallie Mae. "I'm honored to be recognized but even more so, I'm thrilled that we are able to pay it forward to help our future female trailblazers access and complete higher education."

"I am honored to chair the 25th Anniversary year Lifting Girls Up Gala!" said Janice Ellig, CEO of executive search firm Ellig Group and Girls Inc. of NYC Board Member and 2024 Gala Chair. "It's not just a celebration, it's a testament to the resilience, strength, and boundless potential of every talented young woman. Dedicated to championing gender equality, we stand on the shoulders of those who have paved the way and will continue shattering ceilings for young women to achieve their dreams. Celebrating 25 years of transformation and milestones, we know the best is yet to come."

For more information about the 2024 Lifting Girls Up Gala, please visit: girlsincnyc.org/gala2024

