Girls Inc. Partners with Paramount Pictures for the Release of New Mean Girls Film

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Inc. is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Paramount Pictures for the cinematic debut of the iconic Mean Girls film set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.

"The Mean Girls movie offers valuable teachable moments on issues disproportionately impacting girls," said Girls Inc. President & CEO, Dr. Stephanie J. Hull. "As the leading expert on girls, and with a reach that extends to over 100,000 participants, we have a staff that is well prepared to assist families, schools, and other youth-serving organizations as we engage girls in important discussions about anti-bullying, allyship, self-esteem, relationship building, and other themes central to our mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold."

The Mean Girls Myth Discussion Guide includes interactive elements with suggested questions for facilitated discussions with girls and helpful resources that build upon the Girls Inc. Bill of Rights, leadership curriculum, and social and emotional learning (SEL) resources. SEL topics include social awareness, self-awareness, self-management, and responsible decision-making.

"We're so happy to partner with Girls Inc., an organization I've gotten to know over the years, for this particular event. They do so much to build positive school and community environments for girls to realize their full potential," said Tina Fey.

In anticipation of the cinematic release, Girls Inc. participants in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago had the opportunity to attend exclusive screenings. The events culminate, today, with a special Empire State Building lighting ceremony with the Mean Girls cast where a charitable donation will be made to Girls Inc.

For additional information on Girls Inc. and to download the free Mean Girls Myth Discussion Guide visit girlsinc.org.

