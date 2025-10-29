Girls Inc. to Celebrate Entertainment Leaders Amplifying Women's Voices at 2025 National Luncheon in Los Angeles

Honoring standout entertainment exec Jinny Howe; celebrated actress and activist Jurnee Smollett; accomplished writer, producer, and actor Lena Waithe; and prolific television creative Tracey Wigfield

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hollywood's brightest stars and Girls Inc. supporters will gather on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Girls Inc. National Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles. This marquee event honors four incredible women across the entertainment industry—both behind the scenes and in front of the camera—who amplify women's voices and whose leadership models what is possible for girls.

Honorees include:

Jinny Howe – Head of Scripted Series, Netflix

As Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada at Netflix, Howe is responsible for shaping the creative direction of some of today's most acclaimed television series, overseeing a rich slate of programs across drama, young adult, comedy and stand up specials. She has played a key role in the development, greenlighting and production of culture defining series including Bridgerton, Maid, BEEF, Inventing Anna, The Night Agent, and The Diplomat, bringing diverse and complex characters to the screen and expanding the way audiences see the world. Recent highlights include the return of Wednesday, Netflix's most popular English language show of all time; limited series American Primeval, Zero Day, Sirens, and Black Rabbit; and beloved young adult shows Ginny & Georgia, Forever and XO, Kitty. Having emigrated to the United States from South Korea at a young age, Howe has been a champion for elevating underrepresented voices in television, ensuring that new generations of talent have opportunities to tell their stories.

Jurnee Smollett - Actress and Activist

Jurnee Smollett is an award-winning actress and activist known for her powerful performances across film and television. Most recently, Smollett starred opposite Taron Egerton in the AppleTV+ Original drama series Smoke, THE ORDER, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 81st Venice Film Festival, THE BURIAL and the independent drama WE GROWN NOW, which she also executive produced and was nominated for both a 2024 Independent Spirit Award and a 2025 NAACP Image Award. Additional credits include HBO's series Lovecraft Country, that earned Smollett a Critics Choice Super Award for "Best Actress in a Horror Series" and nominations for an Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award, and NAACP Image Award.

Her breakthrough performance came at the age of 11, starring in EVE'S BAYOU and later winning the Broadcast Film Critics Award for Best Youth Performance. Beyond acting, Smollett is an advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness and serves on the boards of the Children's Defense Fund and the Women in Film Board of Directors.

Lena Waithe - Artist, Writer, Witness

Lena Waithe is an Emmy-winning writer, producer, actor, and founder of Hillman Grad. Known for Master of None, The Chi, and Queen & Slim, Waithe's recent producorial credits include the Emmy-nominated documentary Being Mary Tyler Moore, the 2023 Sundance Films A Thousand and One and Kokomo City, as well the Tony-nominated play, Ain't No Mo'. In November 2024, Waithe launched her award-winning podcast series, Legacy Talk, which offers a curated and deeply personal look into the careers of iconic Black trailblazers across the entertainment industry. The podcast is now in its second season. Lena will be accepting the Girls Inc. Bold Vision Award, virtually.

Tracey Wigfield –Showrunner, Writer, Producer

An Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, and showrunner, Wigfield has built her career creating sharp, witty comedies that reflect the complexity of women's voices and experiences. She is the co-creator and co-showrunner of the Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons. Previously, she created and ran Peacock's Saved by the Bell and NBC's Great News. Wigfield began her television career on NBC's acclaimed 30 Rock, where she rose from writers' assistant to producer, ultimately winning an Emmy, becoming the fourth woman in history to receive that honor. She has also been recognized with a Writers Guild Award, a Comedy Central Comedy Award, and five additional Emmy nominations. In addition, she's been a long-time supporter of Girls Inc.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating role models in the world of entertainment who are leading boldly and contributing to a future without limits" said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, President & CEO of Girls Inc. "Through the narratives, the characters, and the environments they help to create, they show girls the power of stories and the importance of making sure many voices are heard."

The Girls Inc. National Luncheon draws leaders across entertainment, philanthropy, and business for an afternoon of inspiration, connection, and celebration. Visit girlsinc.org for tickets to the most anticipated event of the season.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

