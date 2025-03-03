Girls Inc. to honor Auli'i Cravalho, Dr. Malena Rice, Kelly Stevens and Shaina Taub at the National New York Luncheon

The Girls Inc. National Luncheon, taking place in New York on March 11 at noon, will honor inspirational women in the arts, science, law, and entertainment. This event celebrates their remarkable achievements while highlighting the limitless potential of every girl.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Women's History Month, Girls Inc. is hosting its annual National Luncheon in New York, on March 11, at Guastavino's. The event honors inspirational women across the fields of arts, science, the legal industry, and entertainment who have excelled at their craft. It also celebrates the power and potential inherent in every girl and the transformational Girls Inc. Experience—consisting of a combination of mentoring relationships, supportive spaces, and holistic programming that helps girls tap into their fullest potential. With this support girls go on to enrich the schools and communities in which they live.

"We are thrilled to recognize these remarkable women who embody what it means to be strong, smart, and bold," said Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D., President & CEO of Girls Inc. "Not only have they achieved success, but they also uplift and inspire the new generation of leaders, paving the way for those who will follow in their footsteps."

Honorees include:

Auli'i Cravalho: Actor & Producer

Auli'i is an accomplished actress and producer starting her career voicing the titular role in Disney's Moana at 14 years old. Moana 2 premiered to record-breaking success, achieving the biggest five-day opening of all time and surpassing the one-billion-dollar mark at the box office. Cravalho serves as an executive producer on the forthcoming live-action adaptation.

Following her many film accolades, Cravalho transitioned seamlessly to stage work, making her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club alongside Adam Lambert through March 2025.

Off-screen, Cravalho is committed to philanthropy and advocacy, having worked with organizations such as Aloha United Way, Kuleana Coral Restoration, and the United Nations Small Island Developing States. With a career defined by memorable roles, impactful storytelling, and a dedication to humanitarianism, Cravalho continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Dr. Malena Rice: Planetary Astrophysicist

Dr. Malena Rice, an Assistant Professor in the Yale University Department of Astronomy, is the recipient of the 2025 Girls Inc. Inspiration Award for her exceptional work in STEM and embodying Girls Inc. values of exploration and providing young women with the opportunity to change the world for the better through excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

She is known for her broad contributions to advancing theories of exoplanetary system dynamics and orbital evolution, as well as the search for a potential Planet Nine in the distant solar system. Dr. Rice holds leadership positions in support of the NASA Habitable Worlds Observatory and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite space missions, and she advocates for early-career scientists through initiatives such as the NASA ExoExplorers Program and the NASA Exoplanet Exploration Program Analysis Group (ExoPAG).

Her outstanding contributions have earned her recognition as a National Geographic Explorer, a Rising Talent by the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society, and a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Kelly Stevens: Chief Operating Officer, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Kelly Stevens is the Chief Operating Officer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, an international law firm with offices in seven countries. She is responsible for the Firm's worldwide operations including the finance, technology, and people functions.

Dedicated to nurturing the new generation of leaders, Kelly actively supports young people in New York as a board member of The Door, a comprehensive youth services organization.

Shaina Taub: Songwriter & Performer

Shaina Taub is a two-time Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee, artist-in-residence at The Public Theater, and Atlantic Records recording artist. She starred in her musical Suffs on Broadway, for which she won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score; Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Book, Best Score, Best Musical; and a Drama Desk for Music. She also received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for the cast album of Suffs.

She is the recipient of the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism as a co-chair of NYCLU's Artist Ambassadors, and was included on the 2024 Time100 Next list of rising leaders.

Luncheon Co-Chairs include long-time Girls Inc. supporters, Amanda Carroll, Managing Director and Principal, Gensler and Girls Inc. National Board member and Girls Inc. Alumna Cynthia Medina Carson, Founder & CEO, Wager.

Event Details:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Guastavino's

409 E 59th Street

New York, NY 10022

Reception: 11:15 A.M.

Luncheon: Noon

Host Committee:

Jacqueline Beckwith, Sean Costello, Marisa Galioto, Emma Garner, Jasmine Howard, Elyse Johnson, Sayo Kamara, Regina Madigan, Terena Patrick, Joyce Roché, Anthony Sciarra, Marvena St. Agathe, Jennifer Stewart, Joanna Szurko Hansen, and Judy Vredenburgh

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive environments, and programming proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

