Girls Inc. to honor Symone D. Sanders-Townsend and Ndidi Massay at National New York Luncheon

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Women's History Month, Girls Inc. is hosting its annual National Luncheon in New York, Tuesday, March 12, at Guastavino's. The event honors inspirational leaders who exemplify for girls what can be achieved. It also celebrates the power and potential inherent in every girl and the transformational Girls Inc. Experience—consisting of a combination of mentoring relationships, pro-girl spaces, and programming.

"We are thrilled to honor these leaders who set such outstanding examples for girls and young women" said Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D., President & CEO of Girls Inc. "It's particularly inspiring to have honorees from professions like the media where women of color remain underrepresented. And it's a special pleasure to invite an alumna to the stage, reminding us all of the enduring effects of the Girls Inc. Experience."

Honorees include:

Ndidi Massay

Vice President of Workplace Culture and Diversity Initiatives, CBS Sports

Ndidi Massay's prolific career sits at the intersection of sports, law, and equity. A steadfast advocate for creating spaces of belonging, she has committed the majority of her professional journey to supporting businesses and nonprofit organizations in their pursuit of diversity and inclusion, including the NFL. She was also the driving force behind the launch of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), a nonprofit organization championing improved race relations in sports.

Currently serving as the Vice President of Workplace Culture and Diversity Initiatives for CBS Sports, Massay spearheads the strategic planning, development, execution, and measurement of initiatives aimed at creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

Symone D. Sanders-Townsend

Author, Seasoned Democratic Strategist and Co-Host of MSNBC's The Weekend

Symone D. Sanders-Townsend is a storyteller with a passion for social justice and lifting up the voices of marginalized communities. An alumna of Girls Inc. of Omaha, Sanders-Townsend rose to prominence in 2016 as the youngest presidential press secretary on record and was named to Rolling Stone Magazine's list of 16 young Americans shaping the 2016 election, as the national press secretary for Senator Bernie Sanders' then-presidential campaign.

At 29, she published her first book, "No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America" and served as a senior advisor for President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. At 31, Sanders-Townsend was appointed as a senior member of the Biden-Harris administration serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. With her White House appointment, Sanders-Townsend became the first Black woman to serve as a spokesperson to a Vice President.

Today Sanders-Townsend brings the depth of her experience to "The Weekend" where she and her co-hosts serve as the go-to source for viewers on headlines of the day.

Luncheon honorees are paired with Girls Inc. participants who share stories of how the Girls Inc. Experience supported them in meeting challenges and achieving their academic and personal goals.

The event raises funds to support Girls Inc., the preeminent girl's leadership organization.Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls—particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color—with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to change the world.

Luncheon Co-Chairs are long-time Girls Inc. supporters and National Board members Bobby Amirshahi, S.V.P. Corporate Communications at Macy's Inc., and Cynthia Medina Carson Founder & CEO, Wager.

Event Details:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Guastavino's

409 E 59th Street

New York, NY 10022

Reception: 11:15 A.M.

Luncheon: Noon

Host Committee: Jacqueline Beckwith, Amanda Carroll, Wynter Deagle, Sara Farrar, Rashida Hodge, Stephanie Hsieh, Laura A. Kaufmann Belkhayat, Hadley Leach, Kay Mathers, Joyce Roché, Adolophine Sheeley, Ellen Stafford-Sigg, Pamela Stewart, Judy Vredenburgh, Erika Woods Kedem

PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS ARE AVAILABLE DURING RECEPTION WITH R.S.V.P. ONLY. PRESS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ARRIVE AT 10:45 A.M.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

