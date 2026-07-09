Girls Inc. to Host First-Ever "Girls Leading Change Summit," Convening Over 250 Girls from Across the U.S. and Canada

"This Summit reflects Girls Inc.'s belief that girls are not 'leaders in waiting,' but leaders right now," said Girls Inc. President & CEO, Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. Post this

Participants will engage in a dynamic mix of plenary sessions and hands-on workshops exploring topics such as the following:

Civic leadership, how systems function, and how to lead them

Media literacy and storytelling

Civil discourse and conflict resolution

Wellness in leadership

Art as a form of civic expression

Girls Inc. will also partner with Henry Luce Foundation to hold an intergenerational roundtable discussion about how to repair the civic fabric, rebuild trust, restore community connection and more with young women leaders and President Dr. Jonathan Holloway.

The event is part of Henry Luce Foundation's national "Something in Common" listening series, which travels to communities across the United States to engage young people ages 17 to 24 in dialogue about the future they want to build.

"Repairing trust in our institutions and democracy will require sustained investment in a rising generation of civic leaders already working to strengthen their communities," said Henry Luce Foundation President Dr. Jonathan Holloway. "Young people need to know their voices matter and their leadership can help communities tackle old challenges in new ways. That's the ambition behind Something in Common: creating spaces where young leaders are heard, supported, and recognized as essential to rebuilding civic life."

Girls will also participate in voter registration efforts, with eligible participants able to register to vote, and will design and present research-informed, youth-led solutions that support their communities.

"This is a proud moment for St. Louis," said Cheryl Jones, President & CEO of Girls Inc. of St. Louis. "Welcoming girls from across the country and beyond highlights the strength of this Network. This convening will create space for girls to deepen their understanding of their own values and character, and to explore how those strengths can be used to create meaningful progress in their communities."

Girls Inc. participants representing Affiliates in Alberta, Canada; Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia; the Greater Capital Region in New York; Sarasota, Florida; and St. Louis will document their experiences, amplifying youth perspectives on leadership, civic engagement, and community impact. To track their experience, follow Girls Inc. on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Credentialed media are welcome to cover portions of the event including the Luce Foundation Panel held in BH 210-McGinnis (Tuesday, July 14 / 2:30 pm CT) and girl-led project presentations held in Crowder (Tuesday, July 14/10:00-11:00 am CT) by RSVP to Girls Inc. Director of Marketing & Communications Liz Velez at [email protected] by July 11, 2026.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

Media Contact

Liz Velez, Girls Inc., 1 212.269.4630, [email protected], www.girlsinc.org

SOURCE Girls Inc.