Girls Inc. Welcomes Distinguished New National Board Members

Tiffany Collie-Bailey is a nonprofit management leader with over two decades working with faith-based healthcare and human services organizations. Since 2018, Collie-Bailey has been the Chief Executive Officer of Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, inspiring countless girls to reach their fullest potential.

Wynter Deagle is an accomplished partner in the Privacy and Cybersecurity group of Sheppard Mullin's Del Mar, California office. Deagle is an experienced trial lawyer who specializes in defending individual and class actions relating to privacy, consumer protection, cybersecurity, false advertising and unfair business practices, and data collection, use and storage practices (including breach-related litigation). Outside of the courtroom, Deagle designs global privacy and cybersecurity compliance programs that satisfy legal obligations while driving business value. Deagle is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal and business communities and provides pro bono representation to non-profits equally committed to these goals.

Laura Kaufmann Belkhayat is a Partner, Capital Markets; Private Equity at Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Kaufmann Belkhayat represents corporate clients, private equity sponsors, REITs and investment banks in a variety of capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of equity and debt securities and initial public offerings, as well as acquisition finance, spin-off and restructuring transactions. Kaufmann Belkhayat's experience includes advising on issuances of investment grade and high-yield indebtedness for both issuers and underwriters. In recognition of her work, Kaufmann Belkhayat has been named a leading capital markets attorney by Chambers Global, Chambers USA and IFLR, in addition to having been selected as one of the Top Financing Lawyers in North America by MergerLinks.

Cynthia Medina Carson is an advocate for girls and women and alumna of Girls Inc. of the Valley in Massachusetts. Medina Carson is an organizational and executive growth expert with over 20 years of management experience. In addition to being the CEO of Wager, a salary networking and career management company focused on women and women of color, she's the Executive Director of Artist One, a live music and entertainment company. In her spare time, Medina Carson leads the Cheeky Monkey Club, a networking group for women who hate to network and heads a $5MM capital campaign for her hometown's Girls Inc.

Pamela Stewart is the Chief Customer Officer – Retail for the North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company. Stewart brings a unique blend of leadership and operational expertise to the Girls Inc. board, fueled by a deep commitment to youth causes, having served on the boards of Save the Children, The Coca-Cola Scholarship Foundation, and 3DE by Junior Achievement. Stewart is a director of the Utz snack brands public board. Her accolades for exemplary leadership are numerous and include the 2023 BET Iconic Executive Award; 2022 OUT Magazine's 20 Global Media & Entertainment Titans; and 2021 Global Top African American in Business by National Diversity Council among others. Stewart also is a member of the esteemed Executive Leadership Council and Black Women on Boards.

Stacey Walker King is a distinguished leader and visionary brand strategist. King holds the position of Chief Brand Officer at MACRO, a renowned multi-platform media company. With a remarkable track record of innovation and connection, King is at the forefront of shaping the cultural landscape. As a trendsetter and unparalleled connector, King has the exceptional ability to unite communities through her signature, must-attend events and generate momentum for the brands she champions. Her unique blend of creativity, strategic vision, and community engagement is a catalyst for positive change, making her a pivotal leader who will play a key role in advancing the mission and impact of Girls Inc. on a national scale.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls -particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

