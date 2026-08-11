Girls Inc. Welcomes Girls Inc. of Central Iowa to Network through Partnership with Young Women's Resource Center

Girls Inc. expands its Network across Central Iowa, strengthening girls access to leadership, mentorship, and research-informed programming.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Inc. is proud to welcome Girls Inc. of Central Iowa at the Young Women's Resource Center, marking an expansion of the Girls Inc. Network and a strengthened commitment to serving girls and young women across the region.

"For more than 160 years, Girls Inc. has inspired girls to be strong, smart, and bold," said Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. "We are proud to join forces with the Young Women's Resource Center, an organization that has already built a powerful foundation in the community. Together, we will expand access to the life-changing Girls Inc. Experience that helps girls realize their full potential and develop into leaders who strengthen families, uplift neighborhoods, and contribute to thriving communities."

"The Young Women's Resource Center is proud to join the Girls Inc. Network. With complete alignment between our organizations' missions, values, and programming, Girls Inc. is a natural partner in the re-branding of our Empowerment Program," said Rachel Woodhouse, Young Women's Resource Center CEO. "This relationship will enrich our programs, strengthen our operations, increase our capacity and – most importantly – elevate the impact of our mission throughout Central Iowa."

As part of the Girls Inc. Network, Girls Inc. of Central Iowa will now deliver the Girls Inc. Experience — an intentional, research-based approach rooted in leadership and character development. Girls Inc. of Central Iowa will also connect girls to college and career readiness pathways, mentorship opportunities, and a robust alumnae network designed to support girls long after they complete programming.

Girls Inc. currently serves more than 126,000 girls annually through 76 Affiliates across the United States and Canada. Affiliates provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and high-quality programming that equip girls with the skills and confidence to navigate challenges and lead successful lives. The partnership between Girls Inc. and the Young Women's Resource Center reflects a shared commitment to creating brighter futures for girls and ensuring they have the opportunities and mentoring relationships needed to thrive.

For more information on Girls Inc. of Central Iowa contact Berenice at [email protected] or 515.244.4901.To learn more about how to establish a Girls Inc. Affiliate in your community contact Director of Affiliate Services & Expansion, Deb Hopkins at [email protected].

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, supportive spaces, and research-informed programming that address the challenges girls face and are proven to help them succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Velez, Girls Inc., 1 212.269.4630, [email protected], www.girlsinc.org

SOURCE Girls Inc.