Girls Nonprofit Celebrates International Day of the Girl

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girls Rule Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to empowering and educating girls to learn the skills to become leaders, and world-changers, recently headed to New York City to celebrate the 2025 International Day of the Girl with two powerful events.
On Oct. 10 at 2:00 p.m., Girls Rule gathered in front of the iconic Fearless Girl statue outside the NYSE for a commemorative photo celebrating young women globally, and to support more girls going into leadership and entrepreneurship. The Fearless Girl statue, commissioned by State Street Investment Management, serves to symbolize the importance of females in leadership roles. The moment captured the power of all three missions coming together: the mission of Girls Rule, the mission of Fearless Girl statue and the International Day of the Girl holiday.
Oct. 11 is the 13th year of the U.N celebrating the #dayofthegirl and Girls Rule participated in The KNOW Women's NYC Focus Summit for women leaders and business owners, both as a featured speaker and a donor recipient. This recognition underscores the organization's impact in creating programs that inspire teen girls to know their worth, build their skill sets, and become the next generation of leaders.
"We are thrilled to be in New York City during International Day of the Girl to stand with so many changemakers and organizations that are supporting, educating and investing in girls around the world," said Dena Patton, co-founder of Girls Rule Foundation.
About Girls Rule Foundation
Girls Rule Foundation started in 2014 in Phoenix. Arizona. The Girls Rule Foundation provides live programs in Arizona and curriculum kits for schools nationwide, designed to educate and empower middle and high school girls to develop leadership skills and confidence. Learn more at girlsrulefoundation.org
