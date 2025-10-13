Girls Nonprofit Celebrates International Day of the Girl

We are thrilled to be in New York City during International Day of the Girl to stand with so many changemakers and organizations that are supporting, educating and investing in girls around the world Post this

Oct. 11 is the 13th year of the U.N celebrating the #dayofthegirl and Girls Rule participated in The KNOW Women's NYC Focus Summit for women leaders and business owners, both as a featured speaker and a donor recipient. This recognition underscores the organization's impact in creating programs that inspire teen girls to know their worth, build their skill sets, and become the next generation of leaders.

"We are thrilled to be in New York City during International Day of the Girl to stand with so many changemakers and organizations that are supporting, educating and investing in girls around the world," said Dena Patton, co-founder of Girls Rule Foundation.

To learn more about the work of Girls Rule Foundation, visit https://girlsrulefoundation.org/.

About Girls Rule Foundation

Girls Rule Foundation started in 2014 in Phoenix. Arizona. The Girls Rule Foundation provides live programs in Arizona and curriculum kits for schools nationwide, designed to educate and empower middle and high school girls to develop leadership skills and confidence. Learn more at girlsrulefoundation.org

