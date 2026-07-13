Git2Docs Launches GitBook Migration, Letting Teams Replace Stale Documentation With Docs Generated Directly From Their Code

Git2Docs is an AI-Native Documentation Platform with zero human in the loop. Git2Docs ingests your codebase and generates complete, consistent, always-current documentation — automatically. Stop writing documentation from scratch. Instead, use Git2Docs to write or edit your documentation in real time, as you develop your code. Now Git2Docs has enabled new capability that regenerates documentation directly from a GitHub repository instead of copying outdated GitBook pages and this ships alongside a limited-time Summer Sale offering new users one month free.

WALPOLE, Mass., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New capability regenerates documentation from a GitHub repository instead of copying outdated GitBook pages, and ships alongside a limited-time Summer Sale offering new users one month free.

Git2Docs (git2docs.com), the platform that automatically generates, validates, and publishes developer documentation straight from GitHub repositories, today announced the launch of GitBook migration, a new capability that lets teams move off GitBook without carrying its drift, gaps, and stale pages along with them. To mark the launch, Git2Docs is also introducing a Summer Sale promotion, giving new end users one month free with promo code G2DSUMMER2026.

The GitBook migration feature addresses a problem common to nearly every documentation migration tool on the market: copying pages verbatim from an old platform into a new one preserves whatever was wrong with the old docs. Renamed endpoints, outdated CLI flags, and drifted explanations get relocated under a new brand rather than fixed. Git2Docs takes a different approach.

Documentation That Regenerates From Code, Not From Old Pages

Instead of a one-for-one page import, Git2Docs treats existing GitBook content as a seed. The platform reads a team's GitBook structure and page content to understand the product, its intended audience, and the topics its documentation needs to cover. From there, Git2Docs regenerates the documentation from the underlying GitHub repository itself, using its existing code-parsing and generation pipeline, so the resulting docs reflect what the code actually does today rather than what a page last said months or years ago.

To confirm nothing important is lost in that transition, Git2Docs runs a coverage validation step. The validator compares the original GitBook content against the newly regenerated documentation and produces a coverage score along with a per-topic gap list, marking each topic as covered, partial, or missing. Teams get a measurable answer to the question every documentation migration raises: did we keep everything that mattered? Git2Doc's AI-powered fix recommendations help teams close any gaps the validator finds.

Because GitBook's Git Sync feature already mirrors GitBook content to a connected GitHub repository, and Git2Docs already ingests GitHub repositories through its standard GitHub App integration, most teams can begin a migration without any GitBook-specific setup. The Git2Docs design and flow makes this migration simple.

"Every migration tool we looked at solved the wrong problem," said a Git2Docs spokesperson. "Copying pages across gets your content into a new tool by the afternoon, but it doesn't fix the reason most teams want to leave GitBook in the first place — the docs stopped matching the product. Regenerating documentation from the codebase, and then proving what was and wasn't preserved, is a fundamentally different way to think about a documentation migration."

Summer Sale: One Month Free With Promo Code G2DSUMMER2026

To coincide with the GitBook migration launch, Git2Docs is running a limited-time Summer Sale for new end users. Sign-ups that apply promo code G2DSUMMER2026 during checkout will receive one month of Git2Docs free. The offer is available for a limited time and applies to any new annual accounts signing up through git2docs.com.

Availability

Found through the Company website or the GitHub Marketplace, the Git2Doc's GitBook migration is available starting July 1, 2026. Teams currently using GitBook can connect their GitHub-synced repository through Git2Docs' standard GitHub App flow, review the automatically seeded configuration, and review their coverage report before completing the migration. Teams interested in joining the first migration cohort, or in starting a free trial with the Summer Sale promo code G2DSUMMER2026, can visit git2docs.com.

About Git2Docs

Git2Docs is a documentation generation platform that treats code as the source of truth. Git2Docs automatically generates, validates, and publishes developer documentation directly from GitHub repositories. Its runtime validation layer continuously checks generated documentation against the current codebase, and its AI-powered fix recommendations help teams close gaps as their code evolves. Git2Docs also offers a RAG-based support chatbot that teams can embed directly into their published documentation. Git2Docs is available now at git2docs.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] | git2docs.com | https://www.linkedin.com/company/git2docs

Media Contact

Jason, Git2Docs, 1 3038298327, [email protected], www.git2docs.com

SOURCE Git2Docs