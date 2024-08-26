Giulia Cecchi Named Future 40 Tastemaker by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

"I believe that learning from others and observing their techniques and approaches is key to evolving in this industry. As someone who is approachable, pragmatic, and excited to develop new ideas, I am deeply honored to be part of the Future 40 List." - Giulia Cecchi Post this

"I grew up in the hills of Chianti Classico, where my parents were both producers in the appellation, and from a young age, I was captivated by the art of wine growing." says Giulia Cecchi. "My primary motivation in the wine industry is to preserve and expand the family heritage that generations before me have passionately built over the past century. As the new generation, I am dedicated to introducing fresh ideas while remaining deeply connected to the terroirs that define our wines."

Giulia's influence extends beyond Famiglia Cecchi. Collaborating with her mother, Laura Bianchi, Owner of Castello di Monsanto in Chianti Classico, Giulia is uniquely positioned to navigate both brands. Her dedication to advocating for Italy's top DOCG wines on a global scale has been pivotal to her recognition by Wine Enthusiast highlighting her excellence and innovation in winemaking.

Native to Tuscany, Giulia lived in New York for eight years, working the US market while representing her family's brands. During her time in the US, Giulia spent four years at Volio Imports, a national fine wine importer, where she served as the national brand ambassador for Famiglia Cecchi. Giulia's experience in the US greatly contributed to her ability to navigate the complexities of today's wine industry, where shifting consumer preferences, technological advancements, and climate concerns demand constant adaptation and forward-thinking strategies. Giulia's innovative marketing initiatives, commitment to sustainability and dedication to preserving her family's rich heritage have continued to solidify Famiglia Cecchi and Castello di Monsanto as benchmarks for the Italian winemaking industry.

"I believe that learning from others and observing their techniques and approaches is key to evolving in this industry. As someone who is approachable, pragmatic, and excited to develop new ideas, I am deeply honored to be part of the Future 40 List. It's a privilege to exchange ideas and experiences with other leaders who are passionate about wine and committed to inspiring others every day."

Giulia Cecchi's inclusion in Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 not only underscores her remarkable contributions but also marks her as a leading force in shaping the future of the wine industry. As she continues to drive innovation and uphold the traditions of her family's brands, Giulia stands as an inspiring example of excellence and vision.

About Famiglia Cecchi

For over a century, the Cecchi family has been a cornerstone of Italian wine. Founded by Luigi Cecchi in 1893, the family has dedicated more than 130 years to cultivating the finest terroirs in Tuscany and Umbria. Villa Cerna, their first Chianti Classico estate in Castellina in Chianti, has been home since the 1960s. Expanding their vision, they invested in Maremma with Val Delle Rose in the 1990s, Tenuta Alzatura in Umbria in the 2000s, and Villa Rosa back in Chianti Classico in Castellina in Chianti in the 2010s. In 2018, the family also invested with a new estate in Montalcino in the Castelnuovo Dell'Abate area, to keep the focus on showcasing the elegance of Sangiovese across the major Tuscan and Umbrian appellations. Today, under the fourth-generation leadership of Andrea Cecchi, the winery remains committed to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

About Castello di Monsanto

In 1961, Aldo Bianchi from San Gimignano fell in love with Castello di Monsanto and bought it. His son Fabrizio shared this passion, and with his wife Giuliana, revitalized the estate. In 1962, Fabrizio took a bold step by vinifying grapes from the Il Poggio vineyard separately, leading to the first Chianti Classico Cru and marking a turning point for the appellation. To demonstrate the aging potential of Sangiovese, Fabrizio preserved a wine library with over 60 years of history, starting from the first vintage 1962, and representing now one of the largest wine library in Italy. Today, his daughter Laura continues the legacy, blending tradition with innovation to celebrate Chianti Classico's rich heritage.

Wine Enthusiast's Future 40

Every year, Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 list recognizes a diverse set of tastemakers who are bringing the drinks business into the future. The Future 40 was formerly known as the 40 Under 40. In 2022, Wine Enthusiast pivoted the list to the Future 40 to better represent the inclusion this feature was always meant to convey. There is no longer any age restriction for myriad reasons. The Future 40 honorees inspire innovation. Among them are winemakers, educators, brewers, sommeliers, viticulturalists, founders, conservationists, lawyers and other professionals who find unique ways to open doors and build bridges in the industry.

