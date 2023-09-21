Give Authors the BEST Chance to Get Their Books Seen and Sold

Authors want one thing: to give their books the BEST chance to be seen and sold. Today authors have so many easy ways to publish, literally at their fingertips, but after hitting the "publish" button, they find book sales elusive. In the brand-new guide, "Get Your Book Seen and Sold," authors Claudine Wolk and Julie Murkette provide an easy book marketing strategy with a definitive starting point and a clear map. Through fun graphs, examples, and exercises in the guide, authors will stay focused and find the empowerment to successfully promote their books.

HARDWICK, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lost Valley Press has just released the ultimate marketing and publishing book for new and experienced authors, "Get Your Book Seen and Sold: The Essential Book Marketing and Publishing Guide" by Claudine Wolk and Julie Murkette.

Book marketing is intimidating for most authors. It's like learning a new language. Most authors believe that writing the book is the hard part of publishing and that they are done after writing the words "The End." Those in the publishing industry know better. The hard part of publishing starts after the book is completed! By the time most authors realize that they need to market their book, they are too late. Wolk and Murkette set out to change that outcome by providing an easy, fun system for book marketing that is straightforward and understandable.

"Authors know their books better than anyone. By tapping into THEIR knowledge, the most effective book marketing plans can be developed and will lead to book sales," says Wolk, a published author, journalist, podcast host and book marketing consultant.

"Get Your Book Seen and Sold" uses conversational language and examples to teach the most important aspects of book marketing. For example, Message, Audience, and Hook exercises are presented to teach the author how to identify the fundamentals of book marketing before spending one cent on outside promotion. These fundamentals lead to fabulous media kit items and media contact ideas that will lead to exposure and sales. Authors will no longer lag behind publishing, but work hand in hand with their publishers. With healthy book sales, everybody wins! Most of all, authors will know that they did the best they could do to get their book seen and sold.

Jim Cox of Midwest Book Review says "Get Your Book Seen and Sold" is "…an ideal and invaluable resource for aspiring, published authors who are new to the publishing industry and the effective promotion, publicity, marketing, and selling of books to their intended readerships, as well as bookstore placements and library acquisitions. With a great deal of value as a refresher resource for even the more experience author, "Get Your Book Seen and Sold" is a critically important and highly recommended addition to personal, professional, community, college, university Writing/Publishing collections and supplemental Writer's Workshop curriculum studies lists."

Lost Valley Press is a recent imprint of Satya House Publications, publisher of the multiple-award-winning I See the Sun series of books, among others. "Get Your Book Seen and Sold" is available in paperback from all major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as in an eBook version from multiple outlets including Apple Books and Kobo.

