Give Our Children a Voice and a Choice! - Third Global Peace Education Day Calls on UN for Child Empowerment

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do we give our children a voice and a choice?

That's the question that prominent peace educators, civil society leaders, and United Nations officials will address, in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.