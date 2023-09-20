Give Our Children a Voice and a Choice! - Third Global Peace Education Day Calls on UN for Child Empowerment

How do we give our children a voice and a choice? That's the question that prominent peace educators, civil society leaders, and United Nations officials will address, in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. With keynote presentations on Human Rights – Empowering Children and drawing on examples of programs and services that improve children's education, health and wellbeing, the online conference showcases education systems that support a culture of peace. This free online conference is a chance to discover peace skills with some of the world's leading peace educators.
That's the question that prominent peace educators, civil society leaders, and United Nations officials will address, in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
With keynote presentations on Human Rights – Empowering Children and drawing on examples of programs and services that improve children's education, health and wellbeing, the online conference showcases education systems that support a culture of peace.
This free online conference is a chance to discover peace skills with some of the world's leading peace educators. Free registration and more information is available at GlobalPeaceEducation.com.
GPEN conference presenters include:
Conference Chairperson: Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, Paris
Welcome Address: Federico Mayor Zaragoza: Founder, Foundation for a Culture of Peace; former UNESCO Director General, Madrid
Conference Host: Michael Nouri, screen and stage actor; goodwill ambassador for Seeds of Peace, Los Angeles.
Key International Speakers include leading voices for peace:
Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury: Former Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of the United Nations; Founder of the Global Movement for The Culture of Peace, New York.
Doudou Diene: Senegalese jurist; former Special Rapporteur, United Nations, Paris
Ouided Bouchamaoui: Nobel Peace Prize laureate; CEO of HIdi Bouchamaoui Group (HBG Holding): former President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts
Diane Whitehead: CEO, Childhood Education International, Washington, DC
Prem Rawat: Peace educator; Founder, The Prem Rawat Foundation, Los Angeles
Dr. Marty K. Casey: Founder, UnGun Institute, St. Louis, Missouri
Dr. Alberto Zuconni, Clinical Psychologist, Board Chair, World Academy of Arts Y Sciences
Registration is free. A donation is suggested, but not required. Spanish and French translation will be available.
