Give the Gift of the Stags Leap District: Vineyard to Vintner Weekend, April 25-27, 2025

"Vineyard to Vintner 2025 invites guests to connect with the winemakers and owners themselves and be immersed in what makes the region unique and the wines globally renowned, said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers" Post this

This year, for the first time, the district is offering single-day passes for two exciting events: the Saturday Taste of the Neighborhood walk-around tasting and luncheon, and the Savor Sunday individual winery experiences. Enhancing Saturday's luncheon are three newly featured, highly acclaimed restaurants—Charlie's, Stateline Road Smokehouse, and Violetto - with sweet treats from Madeline's Macarons, Woodhouse Chocolate, and a refreshing cold brew coffee finale from local favorite Ohm Coffee Roasters.

2025 Stags Leap District Vineyard to Vintner event outline:

Wine and Dine with the Vintners, Friday, April 25 , 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Raise a glass and break bread with winemakers, owners and principals while enjoying seasonal menus crafted by top culinary partners, perfectly paired with rare vintages and estate wines. Choose from three intimate settings at and iconic properties.

Vintners Circle: 5+ Year Loyalists, Saturday, April 26 , 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Available only to guests who have attended Vineyard to Vintner for five or more years, this new vertical tasting is an exclusive opportunity to savor the highly limited production Stags Leap District Cabernet Collaboration, a wine created from top lots from each Stags Leap District member winery. Hosted by the 2023 winemaking team at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, it's the only chance to try a barrel sample of the newest vintage.

Taste of the Neighborhood, Saturday, April 26 , 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Connect with 14 celebrated winemakers and vintners for a rare gathering all in one place, during a walk-around tasting and luncheon showcasing dozens of acclaimed wines. Savor thoughtfully paired dishes from three new Napa Valley culinary gems—Charlie's, Stateline Road Smokehouse, and Violetto. Conclude your experience with delectable treats from Woodhouse Chocolate, Madeline Macarons and cold brew from Ohm Coffee Roasters.

Savor Sunday, Sunday, April 27 , 10:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

A full day of tasting opportunities, guests have access to four curated private experiences not available to the public at 10 different wineries.

Throughout the weekend, Vineyard to Vintner guests will have the chance to sample wines and meet with principals from Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery and Taylor Family Vineyards.

Vineyard to Vintner Three-Day Pass Experience:

In 2025, guests can choose from an immersive three-day experience or select a single-day ticket to the Saturday or Sunday events. Purchase tickets at www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V. The full weekend experience (April 25 – 27, 2025) is $1,250 per person.

New Single Day Passes:

Single day "Taking the Leap" tickets are available for $375 per person for the Saturday lunch via Tock or $325 per person for the Sunday tastings at www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims always to improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA is comprised of 15 wineries and 9 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards and Taylor Family Vineyards.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 1 707-287-9727 101, ashley@studio-707.com, www.studio-707.com

Aimee Sands Carney, Studio 707, 1 707-287-9727 103, [email protected], www.studio-707.com

SOURCE Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association